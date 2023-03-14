Bonotel Exclusive Travel Announces Expansion Plans

Part of Internova Travel Group, Bonotel will sell luxury hotel rooms in the Middle East

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonotel Exclusive Travel, the leading aggregator and wholesale distributor of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms, has announced plans to expand its hotel offerings. Beginning today, the company will sell luxury hotels out of the Middle East. More than 80 hotels and resorts will be offered to global clients in the first portion of the launch, including such iconic five-star luxury properties as Atlantis, The Palm, Raffles Hotels, Waldorf Astoria and more.

"For more than a quarter century, we've worked to refine our portfolio to include most of the world's finest hotels," said Simon Brooks, Bonotel President. "We believe that there is great opportunity for continued growth in the exclusive luxury travel sector, and we will look to expand with more content in the coming weeks."

Bonotel, which has a longstanding base of international business-to-business clients, has substantially increased its footprint around the world. Brooks expects that the company's portfolio will continue to grow over time.

Bonotel is known for its wide variety of services and high standards. Clients can book show reservations, golf tee times, limousine transfers and tickets to sporting events and Disney theme parks, as well as many other luxury and custom services.

About Bonotel Exclusive Travel

Founded in 1991, Bonotel Exclusive Travel, part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a leading inbound marketing and distribution partner of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms to a longstanding base of international B2B clients. The Company works with a network of more than 28,000 hotel partners and provides seamless electronic distribution to more than 1,200 international tour operators through the Company's IT platform.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

bgriffin@travelleaders.com

651-442-5173

Bonotel Exclusive Travel, the leading aggregator and wholesale distributor of both branded and boutique luxury hotel rooms, has announced plans to expand its hotel offerings. Beginning today, the company will sell luxury hotels out of the Middle East. More than 80 hotels and resorts will be offered to global clients in the first portion of the launch, including such iconic five-star luxury properties as Atlantis, The Palm, Raffles Hotels, Waldorf Astoria and more. (PRNewswire)

Bonotel Exclusive Travel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bonotel Exclusive Travel