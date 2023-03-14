Appian Named a Leader in Everest Group's Digital Claims in Property and Casualty Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

MCLEAN, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group insurance technology report, Digital Claims in Property and Casualty Insurance Solutions - PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 . The report analyzes 17 digital claims solution providers for P&C insurers across multiple evaluation dimensions, including:

Vision and capability to support P&C insurers in building a zero-touch claims journey.

Overall function of strategy roadmap, technology sophistication, services capability, innovation and investments, and engagement and commercial model.

Market impact and function of market adoption, client portfolio mix, and customer feedback.

Appian's recognition as a Leader in the report is based on its strong value proposition to fulfill P and C carrier needs across the claims value chain.

According to the report, insurers are heightening their focus on efficiency, leveraging more data and ecosystem insights to identify fraud, and improving the claims ratio by building predictive and preventative capabilities. Appian's recognition as a Leader in the report is based on its strong value proposition to fulfill P&C carrier needs across the claims value chain.

Everest Group's analysis notes that the Appian Connected Claims solution offers a robust set of applications to streamline claims management; a strong investment roadmap to leverage AI, blockchain, and IoT; low-code capabilities for quick deployment; and a powerful partner ecosystem.

"Appian's strong push and continued investments to build low-code industry-focused solutions that align with faster time-to-market mandates of Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers have helped it to garner significant mindshare in the industry," said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group. "A robust solutions suite comprising multiple modular applications to help insurers streamline claims management; an extensive partner network that offers added flexibility and options for carriers to select best-fit SI services partner; and client appreciation for quick deployments have helped Appian earn a Leader recognition on Everest Group's inaugural Digital Claims in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader, and alongside the many reputable providers in this report. Appian Connected Claims helps insurers streamline and automate their claims process to optimize claims handling, increase straight-through processing, reduce claims leakage, and improve the customer experience," said Jake Sloan, VP of Insurance at Appian. "The solution digitizes the claims process while creating a personalized, differentiated claims experience that aligns with the existing and future-state claim and policy systems architecture."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

