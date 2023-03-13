Simpli.fi Completes Acquisition of Contextual and Native Demand-Side Platform, Bidtellect

FT. WORTH, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the advertising automation platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, confirmed that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bidtellect , a leading contextual and native demand-side platform (DSP).

The combination of Bidtellect's contextual and native advertising capabilities with Simpli.fi's programmatic CTV, mobile, and display solutions will provide customers with access to a full omnichannel suite of solutions through a single platform.

"We're very excited to close on the acquisition of Bidtellect," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "Our teams are diligently working together as we integrate our people, capabilities, and platforms. We look forward to bringing agencies and advertisers the many benefits through our combined efforts, including cross-tactic budget allocation, improved performance optimization, and combined reporting."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 2,000 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP that delivers ads that work. Founded in 2014 with roots in native, Bidtellect built its platform on context-driven technology and optimization down to the placement level, ensuring performance outcomes and readiness for the cookieless future, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test, and now offers carbon reduction and CTV solutions with our powerful context-driven technology.

