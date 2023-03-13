Precision Medicine Group Appoints John Hubbard, PhD, as Board of Directors Chair

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (PMG), a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the appointment of John Hubbard, PhD, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board. He is a highly regarded leader in the pharmaceutical industry with extensive experience in clinical development and operations, strategic planning and business development," said Mark Clein, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Medicine Group. "His impressive qualifications make him uniquely qualified to appreciate the breadth of services offered across our organization and to provide valuable insight as we continue to expand our global footprint and integrated capabilities."

Dr. Hubbard brings more than 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and pharma-tech services industries and clinical research organizations (CROs). Dr. Hubbard was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bioclinica, a leading provider of medical imaging, clinical technology, and development services. Under Dr. Hubbard's leadership, Bioclinica doubled in size, completed several acquisitions, and significantly expanded its customer base before being sold in October 2016.

Before his work at Bioclinica, Dr. Hubbard was Senior Vice President and Worldwide Head of Development Operations at Pfizer, where he directed and led global clinical operations and development of more than 450 clinical studies per year. He also served as a member of the Portfolio Strategy and Investment Committee, Chair of the Enterprise Precision Medicine Steering Committee, and member of the Worldwide Research and Development Executive Leadership Team. Earlier, he was Group President of ICON plc's Global Clinical Research Services Division, one of the top five global CROs.

Dr. Hubbard currently serves on the boards of several life science companies, including Advarra, Signant Health, Agile Therapeutics, and Science 37. He holds a PhD in cardiovascular psychophysiology and is a board-certified Diplomate in Applied Pharmacology and a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology.

"I am delighted to join PMG, a unique organization that brings together best-in-class expertise to propel both drug development and access, with the ultimate goal of delivering improved healthcare outcomes globally," said Dr. Hubbard. "Based on my firsthand experiences in the healthcare services space, I understand the critical value of efficiently executing complex clinical trials to improve their speed, cost and success rate, as well as the importance of translating science to engage stakeholders across the commercialization continuum. I am impressed by the breadth of services PMG offers its customers today and look forward to working with the management team and Board to build on this impressive foundation and support leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies worldwide."

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

