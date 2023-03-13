MIT Technology Review's Future Compute event, set for Spring 2023

MIT Technology Review's essential event for CTOs to center on the idea of "Digital Dexterity" and its role in innovation and customer experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Compute, MIT Technology Review's essential emerging technology event, returns April 30-May 1, 2023, to the MIT campus, in the heart of "the most innovative square mile on the planet."

MIT Technology Review's Future Compute uncovers the emerging technologies of tomorrow and explores the tech-forward strategies needed to run a cost-effective IT infrastructure today. The two-day event, which hosts CTOs and IT leadership from around the globe, will feature a first for Future Compute: bringing audiences out of the conference center and into the hallowed classrooms and labs of MIT for tours and lectures on quantum computing, all followed by a networking reception on the first day.

This year's conference theme is "Digital Dexterity," defined as what results when emerging technology and an organizational culture of change come together to enable a technology-driven business equipped for competitive advantage. Speakers scheduled to present this year at Future Compute include:

Werner Vogels , VP and CTO, Amazon.com

Elizabeth Hackenson , Chief Information Officer, Schneider Electric

Chris Miller , Author, Chip War ; Associate Professor, Tufts University

Kirsten Bay , CEO, Cysurance

Danny Lang e , SVP of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Unity

… and more

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, live Q&As, and networking opportunities unlike those at any other event of its kind. In-person attendees will have access to exclusive tours of MIT innovation hubs and on-site networking receptions with speakers and other VIPs at the renowned MIT Media Lab. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

