CARRERA Signs on as Official Eyewear Partner of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival...

PADOVA, Italy and SECAUCUS, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARRERA Eyewear, a house brand of Safilo group announces its official eyewear partnership with the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place over two consecutive weekends, April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, in Indio, California.

The CARRERA x COACHELLA VIP Sweepstakes includes VIP passes and more for one lucky winner and three friends.

As an official Coachella partner, CARRERA will have category exclusivity as the only featured eyewear brand on the festival grounds. The brand will be present with a partner tent to connect and engage with thousands of festival goers while offering an immersive brand experience, including a sunglasses try-on station which will debut the CARRERA Woman collection, a global preview launching in April exclusively in North America.

To celebrate its Coachella partnership, the brand is running a CARRERA x COACHELLA VIP Sweepstakes which will include VIP passes to Weekend 1, airfare, and lodging for one lucky winner and three friends.

For the official rules and how to enter the sweepstakes, visit the home page of CARRERA U.S. at us.carreraworld.com or go directly to registration at us.carreraworld.com/pages/Coachella-VIP. Open to residents of the United States who are 21 or older, the CARRERA x COACHELLA sweepstakes ends on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:59pm PDT. The winner, selected at random, will be drawn and notified on Monday March 27, 2023. No purchase necessary.

CARRERA's presence at Coachella will be enriched by the attendance of a crew of top influencers crew including brand ambassadors featured in the Spring/Summer '23 eyewear campaign, selected for following their individual passions. Discover them on CARRERA social media channels.

"Coachella is much more than a music festival – it is a cultural movement. It is two weekends of creativity, inclusivity and diversity conceptualized for those who want to stand out from the crowd, and this perfectly aligns with the essence of the CARRERA brand," said Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni, President of North America, Safilo Group. "We are excited to announce this inaugural partnership and we are looking forward to connecting with CARRERA brand enthusiasts on site as well as engaging and exposing the brand to a whole new audience."

About CARRERA

Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality – CARRERA is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd.

CARREA Eyewear is a house brand of Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets.

