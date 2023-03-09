BOOK TODAY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH OCTOBER

Airline publishes flight schedule through Nov. 4, 2023 , offering up to 4,575 flights a day;

Adds more international service from Kansas City, Mo. ;

Plus, Southwest goes to the Northwest from Long Beach with nonstop service to Boise, Idaho , and Portland, Ore.

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is preparing for October travel by extending its flight schedule through Nov. 4, 2023, and making the airline's robust flight schedule available for booking at Southwest.com.

Kansas City Travelers Have More International Options

On the heels of Kansas City, Mo., opening its new state-of-the-art terminal last week, Southwest® is boosting its international offering with the addition of two nonstop routes.

Effective Oct. 7, 2023, Southwest will offer seasonal service on Saturdays between:

Kansas City, Mo. and Montego Bay, Jamaica*

Kansas City, Mo. and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos*

*Subject to government approval

Both new routes complement the carrier's existing service between Kansas City and Cancun which seasonally adjusts to daily service beginning Oct. 5, 2023.

Long Beach Sees Southwest Growing to the Northwest

Southwest continues bringing more service to its Long Beach, Calif., Customers. Today, the airline added two new destinations for Southern California travelers linking them to the Pacific Northwest.

Effective Oct. 7, 2023 Southwest will offer the nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays between:

Long Beach, Calif. and Boise, Idaho

Long Beach, Calif. and Portland, Ore.

The airline is also celebrating today's start of daily nonstop service between Long Beach and Kansas City, and will soon inaugurate service between previously announced routes including:

Beginning Date Travel between

Long Beach and Frequency July 11, 2023 Colorado Springs, Colo. El Paso, Texas Daily Daily July 15, 2023 Orlando, Fla. Saturdays Sept. 5, 2023 Albuquerque, N.M. Daily Previously announced service

More Flights Landing in Denver

Southwest is bringing more flights to Denver. Already its busiest airport operation, the carrier will grow even more with seven additional flights in October, offering up to 310 departures a day beginning on Oct. 5, 2023. As Southwest looks ahead to the fall, it's also preparing to begin nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica, which launches this weekend.

Early Fall Getaways

Several nonstop routes return to the Southwest Airlines® route map beginning Oct. 5, 2023. To view a list of these flights, please visit this link on the airline's newsroom, swamedia.com.

These flights, and the carrier's full schedule, can be purchased today at Southwest.com.

