This Week in People & Culture News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a Black History Month recap and releases to kick off Women's History Month.
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Dress for Success® Worldwide celebrates women leaders globally as it launches its biggest campaign of the year, Your Hour, Her Power®
In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month throughout March, Your Hour, Her Power honors diverse, trailblazing female leaders, from C-Suite executives to media luminaries.
- Homes owned by Black families appreciated the fastest during the pandemic
"These gains are extremely important in terms of increasing wealth among the Black community, as homeowners of color are more likely to have the bulk of their household wealth tied up in their homes," said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow.
- Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to "Rock Women's Health" All March Long
Michael Annichine, CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute, said, "Our research is helping to: stop the spread of HIV, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and improve survival rates for women's cancers. Hard Rock Heals Foundation is helping us achieve our goal to rock women's health worldwide!"
- EY Metaverse Lab to celebrate Black leaders with AI-enabled metaverse art installation The thoughtful, physical and digital experience showcases how AI and the metaverse can be harnessed and enriched with the connections, experience and knowledge of the past to create positive human impact and build a better working world.
- Built In Report on State of DEI in Tech Shows Companies Reluctant to Invest Findings show more than half (51%) of employees feel their company either needs to improve on DEI or is making a very poor effort. One reason for this lack of positive change is that 30% of the tech companies we surveyed stated DEI is not at all vital to the overall success of their company.
- AnitaB.org Announces 2023 PitcHER(™) For Women and Non-Binary Entrepreneurs, in Special Collaboration With Backstage Capital
"For too long, women and other intentionally excluded people have been marginalized in the VC space, with limited access to funding and support. But with the combined force of PitcHER and Backstage Capital, we are poised to break down those barriers and create real opportunities so that everyone has an equal chance to thrive," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org.
- American Weed Company Set to Take Capitol Hill by Storm in Support of Cannabis Reform for Veterans
The founders of Veteran-owned and operated American Weed Co. will travel to Washington, DC next week for meetings with lawmakers. Their mission: legalize weed for every veteran nationwide. And they have the backing of a former Republican Speaker of the House.
- 70 Kentucky Schools and Wellcare of Kentucky Create a Culture of Belonging as They Celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day
Representatives from WellCare hosted events in honor of No One Eats Alone® Day, created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences™. More than 35,000 students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance.
- On a Mission to Get More Hispanics Investing, DNERO & Bits of Stock Team Up to Offer Wealth-Building Rewards
According to a recent CNBC survey, only 28% of Latino families in the US are invested in the Stock Market, compared to 61% of white families. DNERO CEO, Carlos Orellana, believes Stock Rewards will set the business apart by incentivizing more Hispanics to learn how to build wealth.
- Time Reveals 2023 Women of the Year List of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward a More Equal World
"The 12 women featured on this year's list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change," write TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman.
Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.
Black History Month Recap
In addition to the popular releases above, the last few weeks have seen many releases cross the wire related to Black History Month, which wrapped up this week. Catch up on a few of those releases:
- "The State of Black Professionals in Tech" Report by Info-Tech Research Group Highlights the Unique Experience of Black Employees in the Tech Industry
When an organization's workforce is not reflective of the community it serves, it may risk losing the opportunity to hire great employees or tap into new or growing local and global markets.
- FreeCast Celebrates Black History Month, Launches BLKChannels Bundle
The bundle features a selection of streaming channels and VOD, created by and for the black community, and highlighting their unique experiences and contributions to American society.
- Dove Partners with LinkedIn in support of The CROWN Act to Help End Race-Based Hair Discrimination in the Workplace
#BlackHairIsProfessional sets a goal to educate 1 million hiring managers and workplace professionals on creating a more equitable and inclusive work environment by the end of 2023.
Catch up on more Black History Month news.
