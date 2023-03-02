3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner JOHN SCOFIELD is an Iconic Guitarist and Composer whose music over a long career has blended Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul and Rock. John Scofield delivers a Rare Solo Performance at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday March 30 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for John Scofield at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 9x-GRAMMY® Nominated Guitar Icon JOHN SCOFIELD in a Rare Solo Performance on Thursday March 30 at 7:30 P.M. From 1982–1985, John Scofield toured and recorded with Jazz Legend Miles Davis. His Davis stint placed him firmly in the foreground of jazz consciousness as a Player and Composer. Scofield contributed tunes and guitar to three of Davis's acclaimed albums, Star People (1983), Decoy (1984), and You're Under Arrest (1985).

Guitar Icon JOHN SCOFIELD delivers a Rare Solo Performance at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 30 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

" Scofield remains one of the most distinctive, inventive and brilliant of modern jazz guitarists"

"Scofield remains one of the most distinctive, inventive and brilliant of modern jazz guitarists."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"The jazz guitar master...In an incredible career that spans nearly 50 years, John Scofield long ago established himself as one of the Big Three of modern jazz guitar, along with his colleagues Pat Metheny and Bill Frisell."

— GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE

"Scofield is as fluent in the glow-and-flow language of stinging bebop as he is in the plangent effects and curling cries of blues and rock. When he mixes both in the same solo, there's no one quite like him."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

JOHN SCOFIELD took up the guitar at age 11, inspired by both Blues and Rock players. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. After a debut recording with Gerry Mulligan and Chet Baker, he was a member of the Billy Cobham-George Duke band for 2 years. He recorded with Charles Mingus in 1976 and replaced Pat Metheny in Gary Burton's quartet. In 1976, Scofield signed with Enja, which released his first album, John Scofield, in 1977.

At the beginning of the 1990s, Scofield formed a quartet that included GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 14x-GRAMMY® Nominated Saxophonist Joe Lovano with whom he recorded several albums for Blue Note. Time on My Hands (1990) showcased Scofield's guitar and Mingus-influenced writing. The other albums Scofield released on Blue Note with Joe Lovano were Meant to Be (1991) and What We Do (1993).

In 1992, Scofield released Grace Under Pressure, featuring GRAMMY® Award-Winning Guitarist Bill Frisell. In 1994, Scofield released I Can See Your House from Here with NEA Jazz Master & 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner Pat Metheny.

Scofield recorded the 1997 album A Go Go with avant-garde jazz trio Medeski, Martin & Wood. In 2006, Scofield released Out Louder, his second collaboration with Medeski, Martin & Wood. The group, known collectively as MSMW, toured worldwide in 2006 and 2007.

In 2016, Scofield won his first GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" for the album Past Present – which was also Nominated for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for the song "Past Present". In 2017, Scofield won his second and third GRAMMY® Awards. He won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" (Country for Old Men) and another GRAMMY® Award for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for the song "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" (from the Country for Old Men album).

JOHN SCOFIELD Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the JOHN SCOFIELD at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 30 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Jazz Brunch.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club