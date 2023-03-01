Taiga Enables Groundbreaking Long Distance Electric Snowmobile Riding Capabilities with Fast Charging Software Beta Release

Nomad™ Electric Snowmobiles by Taiga (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The fast charging rate enables full day rides over 300 km, with charging speeds of 0-80% State of Charge in 30 minutes

MONTREAL, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, announced today that it is releasing an over-the-air (OTA) Taiga OS software update to enable DC Fast Charging (DCFC) capabilities to existing battery hardware, permitting charge times of up to 0-80% in 30 minutes.

"Introducing the fastest charging option available on the market to our already industry-leading range of up to 100 kilometers1 is a game changer for our customers, and to Taiga's mission of accelerating powersports electrification," said Sam Bruneau, CEO at Taiga. "It's ideal for traveling extended distances, requiring only a short stop for coffee or lunch along the way – unlocking great adventures without emissions and significant cost savings on fuel."



1 Specifications are given for informational purpose only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics may vary based on the environment terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product

In Quebec, where Taiga is based, an estimated 5,000 kilometers of the province's more than 30,000-kilometer trail network are accessible on an electric snowmobile. These new DCFC capabilities mean faster charging for more time riding. Owners can simply plug into Taiga chargers, or standard automotive DCFC stations, using the already equipped CSS1 combo connector port used across North America. Nomad™ snowmobile owners will receive a Taiga OS update enabling DCFC by accepting a prompt on the vehicle's digital display.

"We are excited to roll out the DC Fast Charging feature via an over-the-air Taiga OS update, showcasing our future-proof hardware design ethos, enabling continuous product improvements even after customer have taken ownership of their vehicle," said Gabriel Bernatchez, Chief Technology Officer at Taiga. "This Beta roll out will allow our early adopters to experience nature further in our shared pursuit of electrification across powersports.''

Taiga was recently named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022, Fast Company's 2022 Best World Changing Idea Overall in North America, and Popular Science 2022 Best of What's New.

About Taiga

A Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information visit www.taigamotors.com.

