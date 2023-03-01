DR. EDWARD HERDERICK JOINS NSL ANALYTICAL SERVICES' LEADERSHIP TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSL Analytical Services announced today that Dr. Edward Herderick has joined the materials and analytical testing company as Vice President of Science and Technology Development. Dr. Herderick is a leading expert in additive manufacturing, advanced ceramics, and materials characterization and will be focused on expanding NSL's market-leading testing capabilities.

A 17-year veteran in materials evaluation and development, Dr. Herderick has extensive experience testing and implementing complex manufacturing technology solutions for clients in the aerospace, power generation, transportation, healthcare, and other diversified industrial sectors. He has held leadership roles at The Ohio State University, General Electric, Ohio-based startup rp+m, and the Edison Welding Institute. Dr. Herderick is also active in the materials community having served on the Board of Directors and as a Foundation Trustee for The Minerals, Metals, & Materials Society (TMS) and on the executive committee for America Makes. Dr. Herderick earned his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University.

"Ed brings nearly two decades of material science expertise to our organization. Ed's leadership will no doubt be a force multiplier for our clients as NSL continues supporting them with industry-leading service and testing technology," said Ron Wesel, CEO of NSL Analytical Services.

"My passion is bringing new materials technologies to market for high consequence applications," said Dr. Herderick. "I am thrilled to join the NSL Analytical team to further testing and qualification solutions for our customers across materials science applications, from additive to batteries to hypersonics and beyond," he added.

Dr. Herderick's hiring comes as NSL, a portfolio company of May River Capital, continues to invest heavily in leading-edge materials and analytical testing capabilities. The firm recently added new LC MS-MS, stress rupture, and elevated temperature testing capabilities, with additional testing services scheduled for roll out later in 2023.

In addition to Ed's full time role as VP of Science and Technology Development at NSL, Ed will join May River Capital's Executive Resource Group to assist May River's portfolio companies with opportunities and initiatives within the specialized material science and additive manufacturing categories.

