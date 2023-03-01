Dodgeball launches fraud-stack as a service - free for developers and young startups

A team of ex-CTOs takes on the Fraud Inc. era with a single integration to dodge all fraud issues - present and future.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dodgeball Inc., a fraud-stack as a service company specializing in drag & drop automations, best-of-breed 3rd party integrations, and unified customer data, launches publicly for developers and technology companies around the world. It debuts as the #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (Dodgeball's profile). After starting their mission to create a single solution to fraud two years ago, co-founders and former CTOs (Adam Hiatt, Patrick Teague, and Andrew Schwartz) are excited to announce the general availability of their product. Dodgeball's launch is a direct response to the current Fraud Inc. era, a time of professionalized fraud, characterized by global coordination, sophisticated tooling, and corporate-like policies like PTO and salaries.

Dodgeball CEO Adam Hiatt said, "we saw that the Ubers and Googles of the world had resources to address Fraud Inc. in intelligent and innovative ways, but regular companies were left unprotected. Every new point solution created a new gap between solutions, every new feature added attack surface area, and every fraud-related engineering ticket delayed product timelines. We thought there had to be a better way."

The better way is here, and leaders at various modern fraud companies are excited about the start of a new era. Deduce 's CTO Robert Panasiuk said, "the partnership between Deduce and Dodgeball will help customers simplify their tech stack, leverage seamless integrations and map the user journey from account signup through checkout, reducing fraud without any added friction." People Data Labs ' CPO Varun Villait said, "We are excited to partner with Dodgeball to make it seamless for trust teams to interface with our APIs and orchestrate their data sources together." SEON 's Chief Compliance Officer Jimmy Fong said, "By partnering with Dodgeball we can provide an even stronger service to our customers, with real-time data and a more comprehensive approach to fraud, AML and Fincrime."

About Dodgeball Inc.: Dodgeball Inc. is a fraud-stack as a service company, providing simplified integration, orchestration, and automation for fraud tooling. Simply put, it's the last integration you'll need to worry about for fraud. The Dodgeball integration hooks into all of your product's key moments of risk (signup, sign-in, payments, etc), tracks your users, runs drag & drop automated workflows (logic, smart friction & 3rd-party integrations), and returns a response (approve, deny, review). This enables logic changes as fast as fraudsters evolve, new best-of-breed fraud tooling with a flip of a switch, and intelligent user experience design that meets your users at their level of risk. Deduce, People Data Labs, and Seon are all available today.

