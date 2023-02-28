Richey May Launches Fund Cybersecurity Practice to Help Investment Managers Keep Their Assets Secure

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May, the hedge, private equity, and venture capital fund advisory and accounting firm, has launched a new cybersecurity practice, led by financial services industry veteran Michael Nouguier. With more than 100 years of combined experience in the technical, operational, and procedural requirements impacting the hedge fund and asset management industries, Richey May's cybersecurity practice is uniquely equipped to help investment managers prepare for tighter regulations on the horizon.

Richey May www.richeymay.com (PRNewswire)

It is more important than ever for investment firms to be proactive about their cybersecurity measures.

"We are proud to offer our clients a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that can help them plan from strategy to execution of their security program. We understand that each fund has its own unique needs, so we strive to provide tailored solutions that meet their individual requirements," said Michael Nouguier, director of Richey May's cybersecurity practice.

With requirements proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for hedge funds and other asset managers set to become increasingly stringent in the near future, it is more important than ever for investment firms to be proactive about their cybersecurity measures. As such, Richey May's new offering is designed to keep assets secure and help managers stay ahead of regulatory changes.

The practice also offers additional services such as third-party risk assessments, cyber incident response planning, execution support, and security awareness training programs. Through these offerings, Richey May provides guidance on how best to protect fund data from intrusions while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"We are excited about this new venture," said Danny O'Connor, Alternative Investments Leader at Richey May. "Our goal is to help our clients navigate the complexities of managing their cyber risk so they can focus on what matters most - running their fund."

About Richey May:

Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, and offers a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different types of organizations, from Fortune 1000 to successful privately-held companies and their owners. www.richeymay.com

Michael Nouguier, Experienced Fund Cybersecurity Professional (PRNewswire)

Fund managers need to be concerned with cybersecurity rick management. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richey May