Loanspark, Disruptive Fintech Startup That Gives The Power of Lending To Its Co-Branded Partners, Receives Its Minority-Owned Businesses Certification, Further Reinforcing The Importance Of Minorities In Entrepreneurship

Loanspark, Disruptive Fintech Startup That Gives The Power of Lending To Its Co-Branded Partners, Receives Its Minority-Owned Businesses Certification, Further Reinforcing The Importance Of Minorities In Entrepreneurship

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loanspark announced today that it received its Supplier Diversity Office (SDO) certification, a certification for minority-owned small businesses, which provides access to increased business partnership opportunities which strengthens Loanspark's reach to SMBs that require financial guidance.

Loanspark (PRNewswire)

Loanspark's Minority-Owned Businesses Certification Reinforces The Importance Of Minorities In Entrepreneurship

The Mission of SDO and Loanspark

The mission of SDO is to help promote the growth of businesses owned by any minority group, including small businesses within Massachusetts. The certification works to promote equity, inclusion, and diversity in state contracting for these businesses. Loanspark will now be in a registry of SDO certified businesses in the state of Massachusetts.

CEO and founder Michael Barnett's goal with Loanspark is to create a space where businesses of any size or kind have equal access to capital and financial opportunities. With that vision in mind, Loanspark works directly with B2B service providers to create lending solutions for their business customers.

Importance of SDO Certification to further Loanspark's mission

The SDO certification will further advance Loanspark's mission by adding them to a space with other minority owned businesses and allowing more B2B companies to access their services. The SDO's intentional promotion of diverse, small businesses is done through training, outreach, analyzing large bidding opportunities, and connecting businesses with needed resources.

Loanspark's SDO certification will enhance its ability to conduct business in both private and public markets. The SDO hosts networking events throughout the year which will connect Loanspark with B2B service providers, and will enable those providers to build economic prosperity for local SMBs.

About Loanspark

Loanspark is a fintech start-up at the forefront of creating accessible and affordable funding solutions for SMBs. It empowers B2B service providers to offer favorable business funding solutions to their customers. It does so through co-branded partnerships, a robust loan origination platform, and an ever-growing marketplace with SMB funding programs.

Loanspark creates a commercial funding ecosystem that's mutually beneficial to lenders and borrowers. It promotes growth to its partners by positioning them as value-added lenders to their customers. In the process, SMBs gain quick, easy, safe, and affordable access to much-needed capital.

To learn more about Loanspark and its services, please visit www.loanspark.com for additional details.

Contact: pr@loanspark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loanspark, LLC