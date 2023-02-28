K-SWISS Athlete, Cameron Norrie, Wins the Rio Open

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American heritage Tennis brand K-SWISS is thrilled to announce their sponsored athlete Cameron Norrie has won the Rio Open! This is his first ATP title of 2023.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 26: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates with the winner's trophy after winning the final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain of ATP 500 Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro on February 26, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (PRNewswire)

Norrie's victory came just seven days after losing to world #2, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final of the Argentina Open ATP event. That loss did not slow him down as he made his way over to the Rio Open dominating his competition and landing him a spot in the finals. Norrie battled his way back after being down a set to defeat Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in what was an incredible display of perseverance, determination, and belief.

This marks Norrie's second title on clay (his first being the Lyon Open) which will bump up his ranking to #12 in the world!

"Cam is off to a great start this year and just gaining momentum with the Rio Open win. We are proud to support him as he plays at the highest level and achieves new heights in his career," says David Malinowski, Director of K-Swiss Tennis.

K-SWISS is proud to partner with such an incredible athlete and provide him with the tools he needs to succeed.

The apparel and footwear worn by Norrie at the Rio Open are available now on

K-Swiss.com.

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss has been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create tennis shoes that supported the aggressive side-to-side movement of tennis.

Introduced In 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

K-Swiss Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K-Swiss