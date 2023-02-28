JOY RIDE'S OVER! SIRI & GLIMSTAD LLP IGNITES CLASS ACTION AGAINST KIA AND HYUNDAI FOR DEFECTIVE IGNITION SWITCHES

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2023, California Central District Court Judge James V. Selna held an initial conference in case number 8:22-ML-3052 JVS(KESx), In Re: KIA HYUNDAI VEHICLE THEFT MARKETING, SALES PRACTICES, AND PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION. The case involves dozens of individuals who owned vehicles that were stolen because the manufacturers failed to include crucial components which could have made the theft of these vehicles more difficult. At the end of the hearing, the Court confirmed that the cases would be consolidated into a multi-district class action against Kia and Hyundai.

