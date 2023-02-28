Baby Dove Launches #BabySkin Advice on TikTok with Leading Dermatologists and Pediatricians

New Initiative Seeks to Help Alleviate New Parents' Anxiety About Their Baby's Delicate Skin by Providing Expert Advice

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baby Dove launched '#BabySkin Advice,' on its TikTok page @BabyDoveCare. The series provides expert advice from leading dermatologists and pediatricians to help parents in search of trusted products to care for their newborns unique and delicate skin needs.

A recent Baby Dove survey reveals that 92% of new moms feel it's stressful when their new baby arrives.1 And while the stress of caring for a newborn is common, Baby Dove is helping new parents trust their way when it comes to at least one daunting task; taking care of their baby's delicate skin.

Within Baby Dove's TikTok social series, the expert will directly respond to recently posted videos by overwhelmed new parents and offer personalized healthcare professional counsel on a variety of important baby skincare topics like baby's skincare routine in the dry winter months, proper care and considerations for babies with Melanin-rich skin, and more.

Baby Dove is partnering with pediatricians who have decades of experience working with parents to address common and unique skin issues. Experts include:

"At Baby Dove, care is at the heart of everything we do - from arming parents with gentle products that care for baby's delicate skin, to supporting new parents as they embark on this exciting journey," says Neha Minj, Brand Director and Head of Operations & Engagement for Baby Dove, US. "We are thrilled to join our partners to provide expert advice, trusted resources and deliver on our promise to offer products designed to give your baby's delicate skin ultra-gentle care. From our research, we uncovered that 4 out of 5 parents switch to the Baby Dove Rich Moisture Collection products when they try it. With expert advice, coupled with these products, we aim to give parents everything they need to care for their little one's delicate skin."

Baby Dove's Rich Moisture skin products include Rich Moisture Hypoallergenic Wash,a tear-free tip-to-toe wash gently cleanses baby's delicate skin, retains natural skin moisture and is made with prebiotic moisturizer and 100%skin-natural nutrients. * The Rich Moisture Hypoallergenic Lotion replenishes skin essential nutrients to help baby's skin retain its natural moisture, sooths dry skin from first use and provides 24 hours of moisture, leaving baby's skin feeling soft and delicately scented.

"This will be my second year partnering with Baby Dove and I'm impressed by the brand's products and ongoing commitment to 'meeting parents where they are' by encouraging them to trust their way as the seek the right techniques and products to care for their baby's skin," said Dr. Latanya Benjamin. "As a dermatologist with a special interest in caring for melanin-rich skin, I'm eager to not only offer my advice to all parents, but also provide support to parents raising babies of color who often have sensitive skin that's prone to irritation."

"As a professional dedicated to helping parents and families raise the next generation with the best care, I am excited to partner with Baby Dove to share my tips and tricks on baby skincare on an engaging platform like TikTok," said Dr. Amna Hussain. "I am here to help parents become more comfortable and feel equipped on this unique journey called parenthood."

Since Baby Dove entered the baby care market in 2017, the brand has aimed to bring the 60-year superior care credentials of Dove to the most delicate skin – offering a unique product range that addresses diverse skin types.

The #BabySkin Advice series will run from February 28 through March. Visit Dove.com and @BabyDoveCare to learn from trusted sources and consider making the switch to Baby Dove. Baby Dove Rich Moisture Collection is available now at retail stores nationwide.

* Our nutrients are identical to those naturally found in skin

