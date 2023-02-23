National Restaurant Association Show® Announces 2023 Kitchen Innovations® Award Recipients

KI Awards celebrate the back-of-house innovations that improve operations and generate growth through advances in automation, sustainability, efficiency, space-saving and more

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the foodservice industry's premier event, today announced the 20 recipients of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards. Each year, the KI Awards program recognizes the year's most forward-thinking and cutting-edge kitchen equipment and product innovations that meaningfully improve foodservice operations. The National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event and will be held May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"We are thrilled to recognize this year's recipients of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "Each year we see innovative products that revolutionize kitchen and foodservice operations, and this year is no different. These equipment advancements address many of the challenges impacting operations today—including workforce shortages and labor costs—and create a new generation of kitchens that improve operations and safety through increased efficiency, versatility and productivity to help boost the bottom line."

The KI Awards program has earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment innovations. This year's recipients reflect the trends and topics most important to foodservice operators today, while generating industry growth through a focus on automation, efficiency, safety improvements, sustainability, and more. The KI Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and internationally recognized food facility consultants, multi-unit executives and design experts.

The 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients are :

Aniai aGrill (Alpha Grill)

Aniai

Intelligent French Fry Robotic Solution

Atosa USA, Inc.

Costa Smart Café Marlow 1.2

The Coca-Cola Company

ConvoSense

Convotherm

LXnR

Hobart – ITW Food Equipment Group

Taylor Hydra Rinse with Configurable Pro Controller

Hydra Rinse

ImmersaFlex

Immersion Systems Inc.

Hybrid Kold Pak Dual Temp Saute Station

Kwick Cool

FryBot

Lab2Fab

Merrychef conneX® with Automated Panini Press

Merrychef®

SafetySuite

PathSpot Technologies, Inc.

PreciTaste

PreciTaste

SmartVide XL and 30-gallon Precision Rethermalizer Tank

SAMMIC

Elevate Autonomous Retail Merchandiser

Structural Concepts

UltraRinse

T&S Brass and Bronze Works

PLEXOR M2

TurboChef Technologies, LLC

SPEED-X

UNOX INC.

SerVue - Touchless Refrigerated Slide-In

Vollrath Company

The Ellipse Blending System

Waring Commercial Products

Robojo - Powered by MyAppCafe'

Zink

Full descriptions of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients can be found here.

All KI Award recipients receive additional industry-wide exposure throughout the Show channels and their media partners. This prestigious endorsement opens doors to new business opportunities and recognition from operators, media and dealers. This year, KI Awardees will again be featured in a dedicated showroom in the South Hall at McCormick Place and highlighted in special programming at the Show.

For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com and connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

