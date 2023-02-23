First Citizens Receives 20 Greenwich Excellence and Brand Awards for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank continues to be recognized by Coalition Greenwich with several national and regional awards for small business and middle market banking.

(PRNewswire)

First Citizens ranked fourth in overall recognition out of the more than 500 banks surveyed and garnered 20 awards—11 in the Small Business Banking category (nine national and two regional), and nine in the Middle Market Banking category (five national and four regional).

"The depth and breadth of services and capabilities our combined organization can provide customers has never been greater," said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. "The fact that our recognition from Coalition Greenwich remained consistent to pre-pandemic levels speaks to the quality of service that we have consistently provided to business owners year over year. These awards are a testament to our focus on sound business practices, lifelong relationships and uncompromising integrity, all of which ultimately help our customers succeed."

First Citizens was recognized for its ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance. It also received awards for overall client satisfaction and highly engaged and talented relationship managers.

"First Citizens has the expertise, services and financial strength to take businesses to the next level," said Brendan Chambers, middle market banking executive for First Citizens Bank. "Once again, our clients have given us high marks for making it easy to do business with them and providing high-quality, tailored services that satisfy their business needs."

The complete list of awards received by First Citizens follows:

11 Small Business Banking Awards (Nine National / Two Regional)

2022 National Small Business Banking Awards:

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand - Trust

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Industry Understanding

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

2022 Regional Small Business Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

Likelihood to Recommend - South region

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

Nine Middle Market Banking Awards (Five National / Four Regional)

2022 National Middle Market Banking Awards:

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

2022 Regional Middle Market Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

Likelihood to Recommend - South region

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction - South region

Overall Satisfaction - South region

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice - South region

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Coalition Greenwich is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. For 2022 honors, Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small business banking and middle market platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 21 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 23 for middle market. Awards in the small business category are based on interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Awards in the middle market category are based on interviews with businesses with sales of $10–500 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. We offer an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson

Corporate Communications

919-716-2716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Citizens Bank