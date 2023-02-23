BARINGS BDC, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE

BARINGS BDC, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) ("Barings BDC" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

Highlights

(1) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 108,604,645. (2) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 109,272,489. (3) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 102,911,986.

Investment Portfolio and Balance Sheet





(dollars in millions, except per share data) As of December 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2022 As of December 31,

2021 Investment portfolio at fair value $2,448.9 $2,332.5 $1,800.6 Weighted average yield on performing debt investments (at principal amount) 9.7 % 8.6 % 7.2 %







Total assets $2,710.0 $2,647.0 $2,160.9 Debt outstanding (principal) $1,454.1 $1,376.0 $1,380.2 Total net assets (equity) $1,192.3 $1,228.1 $741.9 Net asset value per share $11.05 $11.28 $11.36 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.22x 1.12x 1.86x Net debt-to-equity ratio (adjusted for unrestricted cash and net unsettled transactions) 1.12x 0.99x 1.49x

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Commenting on the quarter, Eric Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Amidst a volatile and uncertain economic backdrop, Barings BDC continued to drive net portfolio growth, increased revenue, and higher net investment income per share. Our diversified investment portfolio continues to perform well, and we expect that increasing base rates will continue to drive our portfolio yield higher, while our incentive fee 'look back' ensures alignment with our shareholders in the event of unrealized depreciation resulting from increasing yields, as we experienced in the fourth quarter."

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported total investment income of $63.5 million, net investment income of $37.0 million, or $0.34 per share, and a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share.

Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2022 was $11.05, as compared to $11.28 as of September 30, 2022. The decrease in NAV per share from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 was primarily attributed to net unrealized depreciation on the Company's investment portfolio, credit support agreements and foreign currency transactions of approximately $0.51 per share, partially offset by a net realized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.15 per share, share repurchases of $0.02 per share and net investment income exceeding the Company's fourth quarter dividend by $0.10 per share.

Jonathan Landsberg, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We continue to benefit from rising base rates as the weighted-average yield on our debt investments expanded meaningfully again in the fourth quarter. Moreover, our current net leverage ratio of 1.12x is in the middle of our target range, and we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the attractive risk-adjusted returns available in the current environment. As a result of our stronger earnings profile, our Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.25 per share, a $0.01 increase over the fourth quarter dividend, and representing a 9.0% yield on our December 31, 2022 net asset value of $11.05 per share. In addition, our Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to $30 million of Barings BDC common stock at prices below then-current NAV per share. There is a clear benefit to purchasing shares below NAV, and share repurchases remain an important part of our long-term capital allocation process."

Recent Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company made 26 new investments totaling $203.6 million and made investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $36.8 million. The Company had 8 loans repaid totaling $79.3 million, received $13.0 million of portfolio company principal payments and received $12.0 million of return of capital from its joint ventures. In addition, the Company sold $2.1 million of loans, recognizing a net realized loss on these transactions of $1.8 million. Lastly, the Company received proceeds related to the sale of equity investments totaling $6.1 million and recognized a net realized gain on such sales of $1.3 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net unrealized depreciation totaling $55.7 million, consisting of net unrealized depreciation on its current portfolio of $11.8 million, unrealized depreciation related to foreign currency transactions of $44.7 million and unrealized depreciation reclassification adjustments of $3.2 million related to the net realized gains on the sales/repayments of certain investments, net of unrealized appreciation of $3.1 million on the MVC credit support agreement with Barings, unrealized appreciation of $0.5 million on the Sierra credit support agreement with Barings and a deferred tax asset of $0.4 million. The net unrealized depreciation on the Company's current portfolio of $11.8 million was driven primarily by credit or fundamental performance of investments of $26.2 million and broad market moves for investments of $19.4 million, partially offset by the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on investments of $33.8 million.

Liquidity and Capitalization

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and foreign currencies of $139.4 million, $729.1 million of borrowings outstanding under its $1.1 billion senior secured revolving credit agreement and $725.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes outstanding, partially offset by a net payable from unsettled transactions of $15.6 million.

Share Repurchase Program

In connection with the completion of the Company's acquisition of Sierra Income Corporation on February 25, 2022, the Company committed to make open-market purchases of shares of its common stock in an aggregate amount of up to $30.0 million at then-current market prices at any time shares trade below 90% of the Company's then most recently disclosed NAV per share. Any repurchases pursuant to the authorized program were to occur during the 12-month period commencing on April 1, 2022 and were made in accordance with a Rule 10b5-1 purchase plan that qualifies for the safe harbors provided by Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 under the Exchange Act, as well as subject to compliance with the Company's covenant and regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repurchased the maximum amount of $30.0 million of common stock authorized under the Sierra share repurchase program. In total under the Sierra share repurchase program, the Company repurchased a total of 3,179,168 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $9.44 per share, including broker commissions.

On February 23, 2023, the Board authorized a new 12-month share repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may repurchase, during the 12-month period commencing on March 1, 2023, up to $30.0 million in the aggregate of its outstanding common stock in the open market at prices below the then-current NAV per share. The timing, manner, price and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company, in its discretion, based upon the evaluation of economic and market conditions, the Company's stock price, applicable legal, contractual and regulatory requirements and other factors. The program is expected to be in effect until March 1, 2024, unless extended or until the aggregate repurchase amount that has been approved by the Board has been expended. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Company cannot assure stockholders that any shares will be repurchased under the program. The program may be suspended, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

Dividend Information

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

The Company's first quarter dividend is payable as follows:

First Quarter 2023 Dividend:

Amount per share: $0.25 Record date: March 8, 2023 Payment date: March 15, 2023

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Barings BDC has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for reinvestment of dividends and distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend or distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the DRIP will have their cash dividends or distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock, rather than receiving cash.

When the Company declares and pays dividends and distributions, it determines the allocation of the distribution between current income, accumulated income, capital gains and return of capital on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). At each year end, the Company is required for tax purposes to determine the allocation based on tax accounting principles. Due to differences between GAAP and tax accounting principles, the portion of each dividend distribution that is ordinary income, capital gain or return of capital may differ for GAAP and tax purposes. The tax status of the Company's distributions can be found on the Investor Relations page of its website.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the Company made approximately $118.9 million of new commitments, of which $74.0 million closed and funded. The $74.0 million of investments consists of $18.1 million of first lien senior secured debt investments, $10.9 million of equity investments and a $45.0 million preferred equity co-investment alongside certain affiliates in a portfolio company focused on directly originated, litigation finance loans to mass tort law firms. The weighted average yield of the debt investments was 10.8%. In addition, the Company funded $4.4 million of previously committed revolvers and delayed draw term loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or Barings BDC's future performance or financial condition. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's projected net investment income and earnings, the Company's distribution levels and frequency of distributions, the Company's share repurchase activity, and the ability of Barings LLC to manage Barings BDC and identify investment opportunities, all of which are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions, and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of Barings BDC's trading intent. More information on the risks and other potential factors that could affect Barings BDC's financial results and future events, including important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the webcast/conference call, is included in Barings BDC's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Barings BDC's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in subsequent filings, including Barings BDC's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, there is no assurance that Barings BDC or any of its affiliates will purchase additional shares of Barings BDC at any specific discount levels or in any specific amounts. There is no assurance that the market price of Barings BDC's shares, either absolutely or relative to net asset value, will increase as a result of any share repurchases, or that any repurchase plan will enhance stockholder value over the long term.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional information about the Company's results, the Company's management has discussed in this press release the Company's net debt (calculated as (i) total debt less (ii) unrestricted cash and foreign currencies (excluding restricted cash) net of net payables/receivables from unsettled transactions) and its net debt-to-equity ratio (calculated as net debt divided by total net assets), which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are included to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such measures to monitor and evaluate its leverage and financial condition and believes the presentation of these measures enhances investors' ability to analyze trends in the Company's business and to evaluate the Company's leverage and ability to take on additional debt. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, as promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans in middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $347+ billion* of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com .

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022

Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31,



2022

2021 Assets:







Investments at fair value:







Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $2,191,345 and

$1,494,031 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

$ 2,052,614

$ 1,490,113 Affiliate investments (cost of $275,482 and $267,967 as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively)

289,993

288,069 Control investments (cost of $95,571 and $25,826 as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively)

106,328

22,412 Total investments at fair value

2,448,935

1,800,594 Cash

96,160

49,987 Foreign currencies (cost of $42,627 and $34,069 as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively)

43,255

34,266 Interest and fees receivable

42,738

33,645 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,079

3,356 Credit support agreements (cost of $58,000 and $13,600 as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively)

53,086

15,400 Derivative assets

1,508

941 Deferred financing fees

3,224

2,985 Receivable from unsettled transactions

19,972

219,732 Total assets

$ 2,709,957

$ 2,160,906 Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 971

$ 2,341 Interest payable

7,635

5,704 Administrative fees payable

677

750 Base management fees payable

7,981

5,422 Incentive management fees payable

—

4,067 Derivative liabilities

16,677

1,160 Payable from unsettled transactions

35,565

26,786 Borrowings under credit facilities

729,144

655,189 Notes payable (net of deferred financing fees)

718,978

717,556 Total liabilities

1,517,628

1,418,975 Commitments and contingencies







Net Assets:







Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (150,000,000 shares authorized,

107,916,166 and 65,316,085 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

108

65 Additional paid-in capital

1,855,975

1,027,687 Total distributable loss

(663,754)

(285,821) Total net assets

1,192,329

741,931 Total liabilities and net assets

$ 2,709,957

$ 2,160,906 Net asset value per share

$ 11.05

$ 11.36

Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Full Year

Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2022 Investment income:









Interest income:









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments $ 47,299

$ 39,994

$ 158,927 Affiliate investments 357

278

1,218 Control investments 340

367

1,343 Total interest income 47,996

40,639

161,488 Dividend income:









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 823

1,113

2,122 Affiliate investments 6,537

6,792

28,082 Total dividend income 7,360

7,905

30,204 Fee and other income:









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 4,210

4,249

15,606 Affiliate investments 73

29

141 Control investments 51

43

(824) Total fee and other income 4,334

4,321

14,923 Payment-in-kind interest income:









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 3,165

2,757

10,280 Affiliate investments 203

224

564 Control investments 214

286

1,278 Total payment-in-kind interest income 3,582

3,267

12,122 Interest income from cash 201

174

392 Total investment income 63,473

56,306

219,129 Operating expenses:









Interest and other financing fees 16,695

15,341

56,865 Base management fee 7,981

8,267

29,501 Incentive management fees —

1,825

6,579 General and administrative expenses 1,231

2,961

9,917 Total operating expenses 25,907

28,394

102,862 Net investment income before taxes 37,566

27,912

116,267 Income taxes, including excise tax expense 605

—

611 Net investment income after taxes $ 36,961

$ 27,912

$ 115,656

Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Full Year

Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2022 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

investments, credit support agreements and foreign currency

transactions:









Net realized gains (losses):









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments $ (1,372)

$ (8,257)

$ (16,580) Affiliate investments —

—

101 Control investments 865

(773)

(722) Net realized gains (losses) on investments (507)

(9,030)

(17,201) Distributions of realized gains by controlled investment companies —

6,181

6,181 Foreign currency transactions 17,171

10,711

23,881 Net realized gains (losses) 16,664

7,862

12,861 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation):









Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (9,273)

(29,481)

(132,771) Affiliate investments (157)

(320)

(916) Control investments (5,206)

(16,991)

9,498 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (14,636)

(46,792)

(124,189) Credit support agreements 3,606

3,440

(6,714) Foreign currency transactions (44,701)

17,231

7,862 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (55,731)

(26,121)

(123,041) Net realized gains (losses) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

investments, credit support agreements and foreign currency transactions (39,067)

(18,259)

(110,180) Benefit from (provision for) taxes 855

240

(795) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (1,251)

$ 9,893

$ 4,681 Net investment income per share — basic and diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.26

$ 1.12 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share — basic and diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ 0.05 Dividends / distributions per share:









Total dividends / distributions $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.95 Weighted average number of shares outstanding — basic and diluted 108,604,645

109,272,489

102,911,986

Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)









Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 4,681

$ 77,685

$ 8,177 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets resulting from

operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Purchases of portfolio investments

(1,162,247)

(1,461,057)

(881,171) Acquisition of MVC Capital, net of cash acquired

—

—

(96,720) Net cash acquired from Sierra merger (cash consideration paid)

101,896

—

— Transaction costs from Sierra merger

(8,127)

—

— Repayments received / sales of portfolio investments

1,041,370

943,867

684,531 Purchases of short-term investments

—

(297,561)

(1,182,185) Sales of short-term investments

—

363,118

1,213,198 Loan origination and other fees received

20,120

30,504

19,193 Net realized (gain) loss on investments

11,020

(2,645)

38,302 Net realized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions

(23,881)

6,025

(12) Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

124,189

(3,029)

(28,711) Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of CSAs

6,714

(1,800)

— Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency transactions

(7,862)

(17,276)

10,161 Payment-in-kind interest / dividends

(12,307)

(10,795)

(1,348) Amortization of deferred financing fees

3,053

1,620

1,478 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

3,089 Accretion of loan origination and other fees

(11,538)

(9,444)

(2,717) Amortization / accretion of purchased loan premium / discount

(2,322)

(4,646)

(1,806) Payments for derivative contracts

(5,628)

(2,362)

(20) Proceeds from derivative contracts

30,768

1,984

210 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Interest and fees receivable

(14,597)

(14,472)

(4,214) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,214)

(2,198)

(45) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,756)

2,446

3,891 Interest payable

1,935

3,483

(1,412) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

86,267

(396,553)

(218,131) Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings under credit facilities

244,657

455,732

636,707 Repayments of credit facilities

(148,061)

(506,580)

(280,523) Repayments of debt securitization

—

—

(318,210) Proceeds from notes

—

500,000

225,000 Redemption of notes

—

—

(95,472) Financing fees paid

(1,870)

(7,274)

(774) Net proceeds related to issuance of common stock for MVC acquisition

—

—

160,354 Purchases of shares in repurchase plan

(32,105)

—

(7,131) Cash dividends / distributions paid

(93,726)

(53,559)

(31,325) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(31,105)

388,319

288,626 Net increase (decrease) in cash and foreign currencies

55,162

(8,234)

70,495 Cash and foreign currencies, beginning of year

84,253

92,487

21,992 Cash and foreign currencies, end of year

$ 139,415

$ 84,253

$ 92,487













Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - (Continued) (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2020 Supplemental Information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 50,641

$ 27,203

$ 16,697 Excise taxes paid during the period

$ —

$ 71

$ 86 Supplemental non-cash information











Acquisitions:











Fair value of net assets acquired, net of cash

(435,812)

—

171,242 Transaction costs

2,433

—

7,600 Common stock issued in acquisition of net assets

499,418

—

160,354 Credit support agreement

(44,400)

—

(13,600) Deemed contribution - from Adviser

27,730

—

3,255 Deemed contributions - CSA

44,400

—

13,600

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio (in thousands, except ratios)

















December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Total debt (principal)

$ 1,454,144

$ 1,375,989

$ 1,380,189 minus: Cash and foreign currencies (excluding restricted cash)

(139,415)

(137,323)

(84,254) plus: Payable from unsettled transactions

35,565

18,768

26,786 minus: Receivable from unsettled transactions

(19,972)

(46,880)

(219,732) Total net debt(1)

$ 1,330,322

$ 1,210,554

$ 1,102,989













Total net assets

$ 1,192,329

$ 1,228,061

$ 741,931













Total net debt-to-equity ratio(1)

1.12 x

0.99 x

1.49 x













(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

