AKC.TV JOINS FORCES WITH WURL TO BRING FAST CHANNEL TO NEW STREAMERS

Relationship will bring AKC's dog entertainment content to new audiences.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC.tv, the dog-centric digital entertainment platform powered by The American Kennel Club (AKC), has joined forces with Wurl, the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV distribution and marketing to distribute its FAST channel to new streaming services.

Beginning this month, AKC.tv will be available on Plex TV, the free global streaming media platform for over 50,000 free titles, movies, TV shows and more. AKC.tv gives dog lovers everywhere on-demand access to dog-related programming 24/7.

The channel will feature a wide variety of programing including AKC's action-packed live dog events (conformation, agility, flyball, rally, etc.) as well as their lifestyle programming with shows like "AKC Dogcenter," "Ask the Expert," "Meet the Breeds," and more.

"We are excited to work with Wurl to expand AKC.tv to new dog-loving audiences," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary, AKC. "Our dog-focused entertainment programming has resonated with audiences since the launch of the channel, and we are thrilled to expand our reach."

Through Wurl's Global FAST Pass solution, AKC.tv will be marketed to streamers on a worldwide scale. Wurl Global FAST Pass is a suite of services that enable content companies to create a global CTV distribution network reaching more than 300 million viewers in over 50 countries across more than 130 streamers.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners, and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About Wurl

Wurl leads the CTV industry in helping content companies, streamers, and advertisers reach millions of consumers worldwide. Our market-leading platform enables them to maximize revenues, expand into global markets, and grow their audiences. Wurl is owned by AppLovin, and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.wurl.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

