Flywheel Software Brings Customer Segmentation Platform to Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud

Flywheel's Customer Segmentation Platform enables joint customers to launch intelligent audiences from their customer data within Snowflake to drive revenue growth and customer lifetime value — no SQL required, so marketers can self-serve for the first time.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Software today announced the launch of its Customer Segmentation Platform as a pre-built solution for the Telecom Data Cloud, launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. The Telecom Data Cloud unites Snowflake's platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets.

Flywheel Software (PRNewswire)

With the Telecom Data Cloud, Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners can help telecommunications service providers accelerate digital transformation, enable superior customer experiences, maximize operational efficiency, and monetize new data services.

"Enabling our Telecom customers to benefit from leading-edge technologies with valuable industry and business experience is our primary focus," said Phil Kippen, Telecom Global Head of Industry, Telecom at Snowflake. "Bringing Flywheel Software's Customer Segmentation Platform to Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud will help power the wave of growth and innovation coming out of the Telecom industry by allowing our customers to drive revenue growth and customer lifetime value."

Within the Telecom Data Cloud, telecommunications service providers can access industry-specific solutions from Snowflake's ecosystem of partners to leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact.

Flywheel Software's Customer Segmentation Platform for Telecom enables telecommunications service providers to launch effective cross-channel campaigns for customer acquisition, upsell, retention and win-back efforts.

"We're excited to witness our efforts in accelerating the digital transformation of the Telecom industry by being a partner in the launch of Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud," said David Joosten, co-CEO. "Flywheel Software is focused on enabling our joint customers to drive revenue from their raw data sets in their Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud."

Learn more about Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud launch here and partner-tailored solutions for the telecommunications industry here .

About Flywheel Software

Flywheel's Customer Segmentation Platform is the fastest way to activate customer data from data cloud platforms directly to marketing and sales platforms for cross-channel targeting. Flywheel's no-code interface democratizes access to source of truth data, empowering marketing teams to self-serve audience creation, activation across channels and measure results on any metric. Flywheel has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and is hiring for several Engineering and Sales roles. For more information, visit: https://www.flywheelsoftware.com

Media Contact

press@flywheelsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flywheel Software