Applications for the American Board of Medical Specialties 2023-2024 Visiting Scholars Program are Now Available

Informational Webinar Scheduled for April 10, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 ABMS Visiting Scholars Program™. This one-year, part-time program positions early-career physicians and research professionals as active contributors and future leaders in health care. Applications must be received by 11:59 pm CT on June 18, 2023.

The ABMS Visiting Scholars Program allows participants to:

Conduct research of value to their home institutions and the larger certification community.

Strengthen research methodologies, data analytics and overcome barriers in consultation with research mentors, scholar peers and alumni, ABMS leaders and subject matter experts.

Develop a robust professional network of national health care thought leaders, from specialty Member Boards, national thought leaders across the medical education curriculum, research mentors, peers, and alumni scholars.

Engage with the ABMS Community through participation in ABMS Committee Meetings, Member Board Executive Forums, ABMS Stakeholder Council Meetings, ABMS-sponsored symposia and other professional forums.

Disseminate research nationally across the certification, medical education, and quality improvement community.

Visiting Scholars' research projects align with the priorities of the ABMS Research and Education Foundation, including:

Supports diagnostic excellence within and across medical specialties.

Advances the adoption of competency-based medical education and assessments across certification programs.

Measures the impact of physician burnout on the health care continuum.

Assesses the impact of the clinician–patient relationship on behavioral changes and health outcomes.

Supports physicians' engagement and impact on multidisciplinary quality improvement and patient safety initiatives.

The program can also support projects that advance the research priorities for the following co-sponsoring ABMS Member Boards:

American Board of Ophthalmology(ABO)

American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS)

American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery (ABOHNS)

American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS)

American Board of Radiology Primary Specialties (ABR)

American Board of Thoracic Surgery (ABTS)

American Board of Urology (ABU)

During the program year, the Visiting Scholars remain at their home institutions, work with self-selected mentors, and participate in monthly interactive webinars that engage current scholars with research project updates to their peers and a select panel of subject matter experts and scholar alumni who collectively provide guidance, support, and solutions to barriers they may be experiencing in their respective research projects. Scholars traditionally attend in-person leadership meetings and present their research findings before a national audience at the annual ABMS Conference.

Early career physicians, junior faculty, fellows, and residents are eligible, as well as individuals holding master or doctorate degrees in public health, health services research, educational evaluation and statistics, public health policy and administration, or other relevant disciplines. Veterans Affairs trainees and staff are also welcome to apply. Visiting Scholars will receive a $15,000 grant to support the direct costs of research and travel expenses associated with program participation.

A free, hour-long informational webinar to learn more about the ABMS Visiting Scholars Program will be held on April 10, 2023 at 5:00 pm CT. Learn more about the upcoming webinar and application process on the website. For additional questions contact ABMSVisitingScholars@abms.org.

ABMS Visiting Scholars are selected based on the rigor of their proposed research project, the impact of their research to the ABMS mission and the certification community, and the alignment to the identified 2023–2024 research priorities. Applications developed in collaboration with one or more ABMS Member Boards are encouraged. Selected individuals will be notified in August 2023 and the program begins in September 2023.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

