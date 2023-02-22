Aktivate and SquadLocker Partner on Custom Apparel for Scholastic Sports Communities

Athletic Directors and school administrators can now effortlessly provide custom apparel, spirit wear, and swag to students, athletes, and parents for every activity and sport.

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktivate , the comprehensive scholastic sports management software, today announced a strategic partnership with SquadLocker , the leading custom team apparel software, and fulfillment service.

(PRNewsfoto/SquadLocker) (PRNewswire)

Aktivate partners with SquadLocker on a custom apparel solution for their scholastic sports community.

Serving approximately 1 MM athletes, the Aktivate platform provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools related to athlete and student registration and clearance, injury management, scheduling management, team communications, coaching certifications, and more.

Through their partnership with SquadLocker, Aktivate will integrate apparel fulfillment across their platform to provide a coordinated custom apparel solution for Athletic Directors and school administrators. George Overholser, SquadLocker CEO said on the partnership,

"Working with Aktivate we get to bring to life thousands of unique shopping experiences through existing customer journeys. This partnership brings spirit wear to the next level for school sports, activities, and events all year round."

Students, athletes, and parents will have the opportunity to purchase custom apparel and spirit wear for every activity and sport supported in the platform.

"We are excited to partner with Squadlocker because the partnership enables us to give more money back to schools with every purchase. Further, their unique ability to provide high-quality spirit wear in large batches as easily as one-person-batches is second-to-none and uniquely serves schools and teams," Hesky Kutscher, CEO and co-founder of Aktivate

SquadLocker handles all order-taking, customization, shipping, and customer service, with stores that never close so fulfillment is hassle-free for the Athletic Directors and school activity organizers. Overholser, further explained that the SquadLocker solution was designed to,

"Simplify a historically complex process. SquadLocker was created to save time for athletic directors and organizers with an efficient process while bringing delight to their students, parents, and players."

Aktivate spirit wear stores are expected to launch before the spring.

About Aktivate

Aktivate is the fastest-growing scholastic sports management platform. Our mission is to help more kids live winning lives. By designing software that reduces the time, energy, and resources Athletic Departments need to responsibly manage all students participating in activities, we aim to help more kids experience the positive benefits of participating in extracurricular activities.

Our comprehensive sports management solution is used by approximately 1 MM athletic directors, coaches, state athletic associations, athletes, and parents to manage the complex organizational and funding mechanics of scholastic sports and student activities. To learn more, visit Aktivate.com .

Seena Walowitz, Aktivate

media@aktivate.com

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit SquadLocker.com .

Lara Michaud, SquadLocker

media@squadlocker.com

Aktivate is the fastest-growing scholastic sports management platform. Our mission is to help more kids live winning lives. By designing software that reduces the time, energy, and resources Athletic Departments need to responsibly manage all students participating in activities, we aim to help more kids experience the positive benefits of participating in extracurricular activities. To learn more, visit Aktivate.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SquadLocker; Aktivate