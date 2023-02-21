The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches TrueYou™ Beauty with Advanced Bodycare Formulas Expertly Crafted to Nourish Skin, Empowering Every Woman's Brilliant Self to Shine Through

The bodycare collection offers clean-crafted, sumptuous-smelling body washes, scrubs, lotions, body butters, and more – including key products enriched with a proprietary Core 5 Nutrient Complex™

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of TrueYou™ Beauty, an extension of TrueYou™, the innovative assortment of premium vitamins and supplements that cater to the unique and evolving needs of women through every stage of their lives.

The TrueYou Beauty bodycare collection offers clean-crafted, sumptuous-smelling body washes, scrubs, lotions, body butters, and more, available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements. (PRNewswire)

TrueYou Beauty is launching with a collection of clean-crafted, sumptuous-smelling body washes, scrubs, lotions, body butters, and more. Every TrueYou Beauty product is clinically studied for safety and efficacy, certified animal-testing free, and expertly crafted to nourish skin, while promoting holistic wellness and balanced well-being.

All TrueYou Beauty products formulated to remain on skin – including body lotions, body butters, and hand creams – are enriched with the brand's advanced Core 5 Nutrient Complex™. This proprietary, trademarked complex includes: niacinamide (vitamin B3) to brighten skin, improve the skin barrier, and improve the appearance of enlarged pores; vitamin C (ascorbic acid) to brighten skin and even out complexions; peptides/collagen peptides to promote collagen production and aid in skin elasticity; hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin; and bakuchiol oil (psoralea corylifolia) to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while minimizing the appearance of enlarged pores.

Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe launched TrueYou last year as a comprehensive supplement brand with the goal of inspiring self-care and empowering every woman's brilliant self to shine through. With TrueYou Beauty, we're expanding on that ethos, delivering innovative and effective bodycare formulas that leverage the industry-leading wellness and ingredient expertise of The Vitamin Shoppe. Our customers increasingly view beauty through the lens of holistic wellness and with TrueYou we have created a brand that meets those needs with premium quality, science-backed supplements and beauty products."

TrueYou Beauty is available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ stores, and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The collection includes:

TrueYou Beauty Body Wash – A daily gel body wash enriched with natural conditioning oils that cleanse without stripping the skin's moisture barrier. Available in calming Aloe Cucumber and energizing Mandarin Orange scents.





TrueYou Beauty Body Scrub – a gentle daily body exfoliant that polishes skin with bamboo powder and replenishes moisture with vitamin E and avocado oil. Available in calming Aloe Cucumber and energizing Mandarin Orange scents.





TrueYou Beauty Body Lotion – A lightweight body moisturizer with coconut oils to hydrate and leave skin feeling soft and smooth. Available in calming Aloe Cucumber and energizing Mandarin Orange scents.





TrueYou Beauty Body Butter – A deliciously decadent whipped body moisturizer with coconut oil that deeply hydrates and softens. Available in calming Aloe Cucumber and energizing Mandarin Orange scents.





TrueYou Beauty Close Comfort Hand Cream – A fast-absorbing, fragrance-free hand cream with skin conditioning shea and cocoa butters that leaves hands silky-smooth.

TrueYou Beauty joins an extensive array of natural beauty and skin care products available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, across categories such as collagen; hair, skin, and nail supplements; soaps and deodorants; hair care; oral care; sun care; men's grooming; and aromatherapy.

For more information about TrueYou, including its partnership with Kiva.org to empower women entrepreneurs worldwide via microloans, please visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/trueyou.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

