Resecurity Becomes Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity is proud to announce that it has become a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), an FBI-affiliated nonprofit organization committed to enhancing national security, community resilience, and the foundation of American life. The partnership between Resecurity and InfraGard demonstrates the company's ongoing dedication to protecting critical infrastructure and providing innovative solutions to combat emerging threats.

As a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard, Resecurity will collaborate with INMA to develop best practices for protecting critical infrastructure, providing education, information sharing, networking, and workshops on emerging technologies and threats. Resecurity will also provide technology and training support to help INMA carry out its mission of protecting America's critical infrastructure.

"We are delighted to become a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "The mission of InfraGard aligns perfectly with our commitment to protecting critical infrastructure, and we look forward to working closely with INMA to develop innovative solutions to meet emerging security challenges."

InfraGard connects owners and operators within critical infrastructure to the FBI to provide a seamless collaboration, education, and information sharing. InfraGard's membership includes business executives, entrepreneurs, lawyers, security personnel, military and government officials, IT professionals, academia, and state and local law enforcement. The vetted membership contributes industry-specific insight and advances national security.

InfraGard National Members Alliance, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is comprised of 78 chapters across the country. Each chapter is geographically aligned with an FBI field office and provides a platform for information sharing between the private and public sectors.

"We believe that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and we are excited to work with InfraGard National Members Alliance to enhance our collective ability to identify and mitigate emerging security threats," said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity.

Resecurity's mission is to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions that address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges faced by government agencies, financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure providers. Resecurity offers a range of products and services, including threat intelligence, vulnerability assessments, and incident response. The company's team of experienced professionals includes cybersecurity experts, former intelligence officers, and military veterans with extensive experience in protecting critical infrastructure.

"By partnering with InfraGard, we are demonstrating our commitment to protecting America's critical infrastructure and contributing to the national security effort," said Yoo. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with InfraGard to help ensure the security of our nation."

Resecurity's sponsorship of InfraGard National Members Alliance is a testament to the company's dedication to cybersecurity and national security. Resecurity's expertise in threat intelligence and incident response will be a valuable resource for InfraGard as the organization continues to develop best practices for protecting critical infrastructure and combating emerging threats.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About InfraGard National Members Alliance

InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing national security, community resilience, and the foundation of American life. The partnership between InfraGard and the FBI provides a platform for information sharing and collaboration between the private and public sectors, enabling critical infrastructure owners and operators to better protect against emerging threats. INMA's membership includes business executives, entrepreneurs, lawyers, security personnel, military and government officials, IT professionals, academia, and state and local law enforcement. WEB-site: https://www.infragardnational.org

