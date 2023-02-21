Introducing Northcross Irish Whiskey: New Triple Wood Expression Perfect for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

Triple matured, this new full-flavored Irish Whiskey is available under $25

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcross Triple Wood Irish Whiskey is hitting shelves this week, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The new whiskey, crafted and matured at the Great Northern Distillery in Ireland, is perfect for the holiday, but also is a great everyday option, offering whiskey lovers a high-quality, flavorful Irish Whiskey at under $25.

Northcross Triple Wood Irish Whiskey is crafted and matured at the Great Northern Distillery in Ireland, offering whiskey lovers a high-quality, flavorful Irish Whiskey at under $25. (PRNewswire)

Northcross Triple Wood Irish Whiskey offers whiskey lovers a high-quality, flavorful Irish Whiskey at under $25 .

Triple Wood, the first expression from Northcross, is made from a blend of whiskies, distilled in copper pot stills, and matured in a combination of ex-Bourbon barrels, Oloroso Sherry casks and virgin American Oak.

Located in the city of Dundalk in County Louth, The Great Northern Distillery is situated about halfway between Dublin and Belfast, just south of the border with Northern Ireland. Northcross is crafted using high-quality grain and some of the purest water in the country from the nearby Cooley Mountains.

"The triple maturation process used to craft Northcross brings an impressive level of flavor and complexity to the spirit, especially considering the $25 price point," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage, the creators of Northcross Irish Whiskey. "It's a distinctive alternative to other similarly-priced Irish whiskeys, making it a great option for not only cocktails but also for sipping neat or enjoying on the rocks."

Rich on the nose, this whiskey has aromas of graham cracker and honey. Once sipped, the sweetness of the malt is immediately present with flavors of chocolate syrup and beignets, before giving way to the tastes of creamy butterscotch and lively orange zest. The finish showcases the influence of the sherry maturation with notes of marzipan and dried cherries.

Northcross Irish Whiskey is non-chill filtered and bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV). It has an SRP of $24.99 and will be available for purchase online in most states. The product will be available in limited retail distribution initially, in markets including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.northcrosswhiskey.com .

About Northcross Irish Whiskey

Northcross Irish Whiskey is crafted and matured at Ireland's Great Northern Distillery. The product was launched by Latitude Beverage , the company behind a growing portfolio of wine and spirits brands including Wheel Horse Whiskey , a 2021 Whisky Advocate Top 20 Whisky of the Year.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Latitude Beverage Company