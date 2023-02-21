The Home Depot Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results; Plans to Invest Approximately $1 Billion in Annualized Compensation for Frontline, Hourly Associates; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10 Percent; Provides Fiscal 2023 Guidance

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $35.8 billion, an increase of $112 million, or 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 0.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 0.3 percent.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $3.4 billion, or $3.30 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.4 billion, or $3.21 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2021. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, diluted earnings per share increased 2.8 percent from the same period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2022

Sales for fiscal 2022 were $157.4 billion, an increase of $6.2 billion, or 4.1 percent, from fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for fiscal 2022 increased 3.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 2.9 percent.

Net earnings for fiscal 2022 were $17.1 billion, or $16.69 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $16.4 billion, or $15.53 per diluted share in fiscal 2021. For fiscal year 2022, diluted earnings per share increased 7.5 percent versus last year.

"Fiscal 2022 was another record year for The Home Depot as our team continued to successfully execute in a challenging and dynamic environment," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "Our ability to deliver growth on top of the $40 billion of sales growth achieved over the prior two-year period, while navigating persistent inflation, ongoing global supply chain disruptions, and a tight labor market, is a testament to investments we have made in the business, as well as our associates' relentless focus on our customers. I would like to thank our associates and our many partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers."

Investment in Associates

The Home Depot's associates are a key differentiator and competitive advantage for the company. In alignment with its core values, the company will invest in wage, benefits, training, and career development for its associates. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, The Home Depot will invest an additional approximately $1 billion in annualized compensation for frontline, hourly associates.

"The most important investment we can make is in our people. We believe this investment will position us favorably in the market, enabling us to attract and retain the level of talent needed to sustain the customer experience we strive to deliver," Decker said.

Dividend Declaration

The Company today announced that its board of directors approved a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.09 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $8.36 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 23, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 9, 2023. This is the 144th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2023:

Sales growth and comparable sales growth to be approximately flat compared to fiscal 2022

Operating margin rate of approximately 14.5 percent, which reflects approximately $1 billion in additional annual compensation for frontline, hourly associates

Tax rate of approximately 24.5 percent

Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-decline to be mid-single digits

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended



in millions, except per share data January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

% Change

January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

% Change Net sales $ 35,831

$ 35,719

0.3 %

$ 157,403

$ 151,157

4.1 % Cost of sales 23,905

23,857

0.2

104,625

100,325

4.3 Gross profit 11,926

11,862

0.5

52,778

50,832

3.8 Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 6,549

6,431

1.8

26,284

25,406

3.5 Depreciation and amortization 625

606

3.1

2,455

2,386

2.9 Total operating expenses 7,174

7,037

1.9

28,739

27,792

3.4 Operating income 4,752

4,825

(1.5)

24,039

23,040

4.3 Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest income and other, net (43)

(18)

N/M

(55)

(44)

25.0 Interest expense 451

341

32.3

1,617

1,347

20.0 Interest and other, net 408

323

26.3

1,562

1,303

19.9 Earnings before provision for income taxes 4,344

4,502

(3.5)

22,477

21,737

3.4 Provision for income taxes 982

1,150

(14.6)

5,372

5,304

1.3 Net earnings $ 3,362

$ 3,352

0.3 %

$ 17,105

$ 16,433

4.1 %























Basic weighted average common shares 1,015

1,038

(2.2) %

1,022

1,054

(3.0) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.31

$ 3.23

2.5

$ 16.74

$ 15.59

7.4























Diluted weighted average common shares 1,018

1,043

(2.4) %

1,025

1,058

(3.1) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.30

$ 3.21

2.8

$ 16.69

$ 15.53

7.5

























Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

% Change

January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 378.5

402.5

(6.0) %

1,666.4

1,759.7

(5.3) % Average ticket $ 90.05

$ 85.11

5.8

$ 90.36

$ 83.04

8.8 Sales per retail square foot $ 571.15

$ 571.79

(0.1)

$ 627.17

$ 604.74

3.7











(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

in millions January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,757

$ 2,343 Receivables, net 3,317

3,426 Merchandise inventories 24,886

22,068 Other current assets 1,511

1,218 Total current assets 32,471

29,055 Net property and equipment 25,631

25,199 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,941

5,968 Goodwill 7,444

7,449 Other assets 3,958

4,205 Total assets $ 76,445

$ 71,876







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ —

$ 1,035 Accounts payable 11,443

13,462 Accrued salaries and related expenses 1,991

2,426 Current installments of long-term debt 1,231

2,447 Current operating lease liabilities 945

830 Other current liabilities 7,500

8,493 Total current liabilities 23,110

28,693 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 41,962

36,604 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,226

5,353 Other long-term liabilities 3,585

2,922 Total liabilities 74,883

73,572 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,562

(1,696) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,445

$ 71,876

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended in millions January 29,

2023

January 30,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 17,105

$ 16,433 Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,975

2,862 Stock-based compensation expense 366

399 Changes in working capital (6,240)

(3,043) Changes in deferred income taxes 138

(276) Other operating activities 271

196 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,615

16,571







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (3,119)

(2,566) Payments for businesses acquired, net —

(421) Other investing activities (21)

18 Net cash used in investing activities (3,140)

(2,969)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





(Repayments of) proceeds from short-term debt, net (1,035)

1,035 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts 6,942

2,979 Repayments of long-term debt (2,491)

(1,532) Repurchases of common stock (6,696)

(14,809) Proceeds from sales of common stock 264

337 Cash dividends (7,789)

(6,985) Other financing activities (188)

(145) Net cash used in financing activities (10,993)

(19,120) Change in cash and cash equivalents 482

(5,518) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68)

(34) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,343

7,895 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,757

$ 2,343

