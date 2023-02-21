Bridge Learning Tech Announces the Appointment of Serena Joseph as Board Advisor

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Learning Tech is pleased to announce the appointment of Serena Joseph as a new member of its Board of Advisors, effective from March 1st, 2023. As the demand for high-quality compliance training solutions continues to rise, Bridge Learning Tech is excited to bring on board a highly experienced UK GRC practitioner and board advisor with an extensive background in governance, compliance advisory, and conduct risk.

Bridge Learning Tech to work with Serena Joseph to establish itself as a leader in the world of compliance training.

"We are thrilled to welcome Serena to our team of experts at Bridge Learning Tech," said Vlad Shishkaryov, Founder & CEO of Bridge Learning Tech. "Serena's appointment marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between education and vocation and empower organizations and individuals to achieve their development goals. Her expertise and experience in the financial services industry and regulatory compliance will be a valuable asset to our clients and help us maintain the highest standard of compliance training solutions."

Serena Joseph expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Board of Advisors at Bridge Learning Tech, stating, "I'm excited to join an organization that has a proven track record of providing innovative learning and development interventions. I'm looking forward to working with the team at Bridge Learning Tech and helping to position the company as a leader in the world of compliance training solutions."

Bridge Learning Tech is a leading provider of technology-inspired learning and development solutions, offering a range of innovative and cutting-edge compliance training solutions, including virtual reality and augmented reality learning experiences, interactive videos, and the development of the enterprise metaverse. The company is dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable compliance training solutions across a broad spectrum of industries.

As Bridge Learning Tech continues to expand its reach and deliver cutting-edge compliance training solutions, the appointment of Serena Joseph further solidifies the company's position as a leader in the industry. Bridge Learning Tech remains committed to providing high-quality compliance training solutions to its clients and is excited to continue working with Serena Joseph to meet the growing demand for compliance training solutions.

