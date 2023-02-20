Long Island University Partners with Museum of Democracy to Host Upcoming Presidential History Exhibit

LIU Receives Grant from The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to Fund Upcoming Exhibit & Preserve Presidential Artifacts

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University announced a partnership with the Museum of Democracy to designate LIU's Roosevelt School as a permanent home to more than a million pieces of American presidential history. The University received a $100,000 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to assist with the development of the upcoming exhibit "Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President" that is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

"Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President" will highlight the democratic process, presidential elections, and the foundations of the presidency. Items from the Museum of Democracy, including memorabilia from past presidential elections, will be on display in the historic Roosevelt House, located on Long Island University's Post campus.

"Long Island University is committed to being at the forefront of civic education and serve as a leading institution for American presidential history," said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. "In partnership with The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and the Museum of Democracy, this new exhibit will offer our students and Long Islanders a rare insight into our country's history."

The Museum of Democracy contains the nation's largest and most comprehensive collections of historical and political campaign memorabilia, covering presidential campaigns from George Washington to the modern era. The collection also features material from major social causes and movements pertaining to freedom and democracy, reflecting the history of politics and political reform in America as well as central civil rights issues, including women's rights and social justice.

"The mission of the Museum of Democracy is to ignite both curiosity and conversation around the concept of democracy in America, especially amongst younger generations," adds Austin Wright, chairman, Museum of Democracy. "The collection offers viewers unique insights into the prominent sociopolitical issues facing the nation during each presidential election and we are thrilled to bring these artifacts to Long Island University in the first of many educational exhibitions aimed at inspiring students and the community to experience history up-close."

Long Island University's Roosevelt School offers immersive studies in international relations and diplomacy, public policy, administration, and leadership through a comprehensive range of degree programs. The Roosevelt School experience is defined by the excellence of the legacy of U.S. Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"Through this display of American history, we will help to educate students and the public about the history of politics in America and illuminate central issues of civil rights, women's rights, and social justice," added Roosevelt School Director Dr. Andy Person. "We are honored to work with the Museum of Democracy on this important educational initiative, celebrating nearly 250 years of American democracy."

Established in 1987, the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation primarily supports the study of New York State history. The organization's purpose is to cultivate, foster and promote interest in the culture, art and traditions of our local history and Foundation leaders aspire to encourage the collection and examination of documents and artifacts.

"Long Island University's Roosevelt Institute is the perfect site for the Museum of Democracy; as it will engage faculty, students, scholars and the community in the study of our nation's political history," said Kathryn M. Curran, Executive Director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation. "LIU is a proven partner with our foundation, and we are pleased to support this important and timely offering."

"Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President" will open in spring 2023 and be available to students, faculty, alumni, scholars and members of the community.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

About Museum of Democracy

The Wright Family collection is the foundation for the Museum of Democracy. One of the nation's largest and most comprehensive collections of historical and political campaign memorabilia, it consists of over a million-plus objects, amassed over four decades. Unsurpassed in quality and quantity, it covers all the major presidential campaigns―including every president from Washington to Biden. The collection also features material from major social causes and movements pertaining to freedom and democracy, reflecting the history of politics and political reform in America as well as central civil rights issues such as women's rights and social justice. Visit museumofdemocracy.org for more information.

