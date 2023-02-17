Gibbs Gardens Named One Of "The World's 10 Best Places To See Daffodils"

BALL GROUND, Ga., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs Gardens named to "The World's 10 Best Places To See Daffodils This Spring," by Flower Magazine.

Visitors stroll pathways through the daffodil fields. (PRNewswire)

Gibbs Gardens stages the country's largest daffodil extravaganza

"Gibbs Gardens, less than an hour north of Atlanta, Georgia, stages the country's largest daffodil extravaganza with 20 million+ flowers on 220 acres," stated the national, lifestyle magazine that boasts circulation of 475,000.

"We are honored to be recognized by this world-class magazine," said Jim Gibbs, the owner, designer and developer of Gibbs Gardens—the man who has been planting hundreds of thousands of daffodils bulbs in his garden every year since 1980. Gibbs added an additional 570,000 new perennial daffodil bulbs in fall 2022. "Each daffodil bulb will divide and double every year, adding huge numbers of blooms to the daffodil gardens each season," he explained.

Masses of 'Rijnveld's Early Sensations'—the first daffodils to bloom each year—and 'February Gold' mark the coming of spring, said Gibbs. More than 100 varieties of early-, mid- and late-blooming daffodils will appear every two weeks for a full six weeks of flowers in every shade of yellow and orange—from almost-white to peach and deep-gold.

There is an artistry to Gibbs' planting. "Each fall, we plant new bulbs in unique designs to create rivers of color—flowing waves of golden-yellow blossoms covering acres and acres of hillsides," he said.

Starting in mid-March, fields of tulips are set for early-, mid- and late- season blooming for added weeks of color. Gibbs likes to plant tulips in sweeping S curves of color for dramatic contrast to acres of bright green grass. As daffodils and then tulips slip into bloom, they will be joined in mid-March by more than 200 cherry trees, including the same Yoshino cherries seen in Washington, D.C. and Kwanzan cherries along with forsythia, quince, spiraea and dogwood for a spring welcome like no other.

Gibbs Gardens is a one-of-a-kind experience. With 356 acres of mature trees, rolling hills, parkland, artistically designed flower gardens, 20 seasonal flower displays and five unique feature gardens, there's always something new to explore.

Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America, highlighted in Explore Georgia and named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom.

20 Million+ daffodils bloom every spring on the hills of the Daffodil Garden. (PRNewswire)

The foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains overlook sweeping daffodil streams—in every shade of yellow—flowing across Gibb Gardens’ verdant lawns. (PRNewswire)

As far as the eye can see, waves of daffodils sprawl across the Gibbs Gardens hillsides and fields. (PRNewswire)

Ball Ground, GA (PRNewsfoto/Gibbs Gardens) (PRNewswire)

