TACO BELL® LIGHTS UP HOLLYWOOD WITH NEW CANTINA RESTAURANT EXPERIENCE

Design elements marry old Hollywood architecture with Taco Bell's modern Cantina experience – now open on Hollywood Boulevard

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll out the purple carpet, as Taco Bell has opened its doors to its latest Cantina restaurant experience in the heart of Los Angeles, bringing the vibrant atmosphere to the iconic palm tree-lined, Hollywood Boulevard community. The latest Cantina restaurant – known for its boozy drink menu and all the craveable menu items fans have come to expect – sits on a historic 1920s Hollywood property, once a bookstore known as a book lover's haunt for movie stars, bringing the same technology-forward digital features to create a modern Cantina dining experience.

"We're excited to be part of LA history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept," said Taco Bell President and Global COO, Mike Grams. "These flexible formats are bringing iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and the best restaurant teams."

Below are the unique elements of both the restaurant itself and its historic surroundings that bring people from near and far to Hollywood every day.

Digital Ordering: Fans can order from standing menu kiosks inside the restaurant. The restaurant's five kiosks supplement traditional menu boards, giving guests the opportunity to take ordering into their own hands, with a golden-age era vibe.

Party at the "Taco Shop": From a movie screen to DJ-ready speakers and connections at the Taco Shop, Hollywood Cantina is set to offer more than just craveable food and alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks. Customers will also be able to purchase their very own Taco Bell merchandise from a curated collection.

Hollywood Footprint: The Hollywood Cantina is the first Cantina in Los Angeles County and joins nearly 150 Taco Bell restaurants already operating across the county. With more than 350 Taco Bell restaurants in the Southern California area, the Hollywood Cantina reaffirms the brand's goal to operate 10,000 restaurants and become a $20 billion brand within this decade.

Historical Landmark: In a perfect pairing of old meets new, the newest Taco Bell restaurant is housed within one of Los Angeles' most historic areas, known for palm-tree lined, star-studded streets. 6741 Hollywood Boulevard was built in 1917, in the Churrigueresque style. Most notably, the building hosted the bookstore Pickwick in the 1930s, owned by Louis Epstein and named after Charles Dickens' classic The Pickwick Papers. Many of Hollywood's most iconic entertainment stars were frequent visitors.

Improved Team Member Experience: The beloved elements of the typical Cantina are paired with the digital design elements the Hollywood concept offers. It's designed to simplify and modernize the consumer experience, which in turn, optimizes and redeploys the role of the team member within the restaurant experience.

"Taco Bell Cantinas continue to embody the spirit of the community, with our latest Hollywood location delivering an immersive, craveable brand experience to our Los Angeles guests," said Brian Cox, Owner of C&R Restaurant Group, one of Taco Bell's franchisees.

"We're continuing to push the boundaries and innovate for communities hungry for elevated dining experiences from quick-service restaurants they love, and our new Hollywood Cantina is poised to be a guest favorite," added Mark Reed, Owner of C&R Restaurant Group.

About Taco Bell Corp.

About C&R Restaurant Group

C&R Restaurant Group, LP, is a Costa Mesa-based franchisee of Taco Bell, operating stores in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Created in 2012, C&R Restaurant Group prides itself on bringing a family culture into each of its locations, proudly delivering local communities fast, safe and friendly drive-thru and dining experiences. For more information, please visit our LinkedIn page.

