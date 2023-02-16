SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston in Video Interview Conducted by Global One Media

Moneer Barazi of Global One Media Group Helps Investors Engage with Market Leaders and Emerging Companies, and invites Wil Ralston to interview



PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company''), a renewable solar energy and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) provider, announced today that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc. appeared with Global One Media to discuss how the Company's growth is built on helping commercial, government, and residential consumers adopt sustainable solutions for IAQ and solar energy. Global One Media Group shares insights on growing companies and market leaders to help investors make more intelligent decisions across today's economy. Watch the full video interview: here .

The media company uses effective, layered storytelling across digital platforms to provide guidance and action for this generation's investors and their financial concerns. SinglePoint, having emerged from the tech industry, now primarily focuses on sustainability interests via renewable energy and indoor air purification markets. These sectors, which currently enjoy deeper engagement from American society in general and government funding specifically, have allowed the Company to deploy an aggressive, growth-supporting acquisition strategy. Thus, SinglePoint has increased revenues exponentially, from below $1 million in revenue in 2021 to approximately $25 million in revenue as of last year.

The Company's strategy has benefited from acquisitions that promote vertical integration across renewable energy sectors, allowing customers and commercial businesses to follow through on a complete action plan. SinglePoint is providing a "one-stop shop" for greener energy.

As a future-minded business, SinglePoint also oversees BPA Solutions and Boston Solar. BPA Solutions is an industry leader in providing cleaner air and security to public and private buildings within the U.S., especially schools. These sustainable solutions allow Americans to create and access better environments that lead to healthier living and learning. Boston Solar is the #1 residential solar contractor based in Massachusetts, with more than 5,000 installations in 11 years. The company is proud to power Massachusetts, a state that continues to lead the nation in solar installations and is a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox. Boston Solar remains dedicated to helping customers save money while improving the environment and supporting our local community.

With these services, SinglePoint can offer a one-point platform for consumers to access many products that build a brighter, better future via energy independence, healthier buildings, and safer spaces. The Company is ready to launch multiple initiatives within the solar and sustainability industry, boosted by federal and local incentives and individual interest. The Company's CEO, Wil Ralston, emphasizes that SinglePoint operates within a nexus of American concerns that require immediate and informed action, ensuring continued opportunities for our business and clients. SinglePoint continues to serve its customers successfully while expanding its footprint through organic growth, reflected in shareholder value, Company size, and market-based ambition.

