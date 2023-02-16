Melbourne Welcomes Visitors to Experience its Extravagant Events Season: Packed with Festivals, Live Music and more

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Melbourne welcomes visitors back to participate in its exciting events season featuring a wide variety of entertainment offerings with distinguished talent from around the globe. Among the top events on the schedule this year include the world-renowned Melbourne Food & Wine Festival (March 24-30) and Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix (March 30-April 2).

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival (PRNewswire)

While Melbourne is known to have exciting entertainment year-round, its busy events season, candidly referred to as "Mad March" and "Awesome April" by locals, features some of their largest and most celebrated events. The season kicks off with Moomba Festival, Australia's largest free community festival, and features other large-scale events such as PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

"Victoria has the best line-up of events in Australia and we're looking forward to a huge Mad March and Awesome April this year. Whether food and wine, sport, fashion or culture are your thing – there's an event for everyone," stated Brendan McClements, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Victoria.

One of the most attended events during this time is the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival; best known for the "World's Longest Lunch" – a special dining experience from a celebrated chef, served on a 2,000-foot table in Melbourne's Treasury Gardens. The festival draws in impressive talent from around the world including Michelin-starred chefs and culinary experts for 10 days of interactive events, meals and masterclasses.

"Melbourne's beating heart is its thriving food and drink scene, and Melbourne Food and Wine Festival showcases some of Victoria's best industry talent and diverse produce," said McClements.

Through the festival's "Signature Chef Series" participants can learn from the best-in-class culinary minds, such as Melbourne-born Curtis Stone, or Chef Danny Bowien – known for his game-changing Mission Chinese Food. Or, visitors can experience Melbourne's authentic culinary scene through its "Crawl and Bite" tours. These tours take participants around Melbourne for quick bites and drinks at various places to showcase the diversity of flavors that the city has to offer.

The special events give visitors the opportunity to encounter Victoria's local culture, gastronomy and arts in an interactive and experiential way. This year, the Australian state is gearing up for an unprecedented events season complete with celebrations, celebrity guests, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences!

For more information, please visit www.visitvictoria.com .

SOURCE Visit Victoria