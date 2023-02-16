Lotus Infrastructure Partners Launches NeuVentus

New Pipeline Transportation and Salt Cavern Storage Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition Across North America

GREENWICH, Conn. and HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Infrastructure Partners ("Lotus Infra") today announced the launch of NeuVentus, LLC ("NeuVentus"). NeuVentus is a newly established platform focused on developing and delivering hydrogen pipeline transportation and salt cavern hydrogen storage projects, as well as related services, that help to accelerate North America's energy transition. Lotus Infra was formerly known as Starwood Energy.

Lotus Infrastructure Partners (PRNewswire)

NeuVentus' initial projects will be located in the Texas Gulf Coast region, which has abundant renewable energy production and hydrogen demand to support the growth of a clean hydrogen infrastructure platform. Once developed, NeuVentus' projects will provide fee-for-service transportation and storage services for clean hydrogen, which will be a key component for the broader adoption of hydrogen as an energy carrier and fuel. As a developer, owner and operator of key midstream infrastructure, NeuVentus will play a crucial role in facilitating the country's energy transition and importantly, helping to decarbonize the hardest to abate industries. In addition to clean hydrogen and its derivatives like ammonia and methanol, NeuVentus will have the ability to provide transportation and storage services to adjacent industries (i.e. industrial gases).

NeuVentus is led by an experienced management team with more than 60 years of cumulative relevant industry experience. Specifically, the NeuVentus team has a unique combination of legal, business and engineering acumen with experience that spans renewable power markets, tax equity financings, and traditional oil and gas infrastructure.

Vinson & Elkins LLP advised Lotus Infra on the formation of NeuVentus.

Norton Rose Fulbright and PEP Advisory LLC advised the NeuVentus management team.

"We are excited to announce the launch of NeuVentus," said Himanshu Saxena, Chairman and CEO of Lotus Infra. "NeuVentus' critical role in enabling energy transition complements our firm's ongoing energy transition efforts. This opportunity sits at the intersection of traditional renewable energy, midstream and downstream sectors, all of which have been at the core of our team's expertise for the past two decades."

"NeuVentus is committed to ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of clean energy molecules," said Sam Porter, CEO of NeuVentus. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act have deeply incentivized clean hydrogen. The NeuVentus team will ensure these new clean hydrogen molecules arrive safely where needed, when needed. We are proud to partner with Lotus Infra to build a platform like NeuVentus, which will marry the traditional midstream business model with the modern needs of an energy system in transition."

About NeuVentus

NeuVentus is a privately-owned, developer-owner-operator of pipeline transportation and storage projects for the clean hydrogen space and other related industries. NeuVentus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotus Infra. For more information, please visit https://www.neuventus.com/.

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners

Lotus Infra is a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through existing general opportunity funds and affiliated investment vehicles, the Lotus Team has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and executed transactions totaling more than $9 billion in enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

NeuVentus (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners