Cronometer x WHOOP integration provides advanced insight to optimize performance

REVELSTOKE, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, and WHOOP, the human performance company, have partnered to provide their users with the most in-depth fitness and health monitoring available to find out how nutrition impacts strain, recovery, and sleep. Cronometer users can now import WHOOP health data such as sleep stages, recovery score, resting heart rate and skin temperature into their Cronometer account. Cronometer Gold subscribers can take advantage of Custom Charts, which will allow users to chart specific WHOOP metrics against intake of specific nutrients to identify trends associated with their diet, such as protein and Recovery.

The integration launching today adds a key layer of insight into their user's health. While Cronometer tracks nutrition habits, WHOOP tracks key physiological metrics alongside daily habits and lifestyle choices, around the clock. Together, this integration will provide users with actionable insights on how to optimize their own health and performance.

"We couldn't be happier to announce a partnership between WHOOP and Cronometer. WHOOP has been one of the most requested integrations from our user base, so we're thrilled to offer the ability to sync data into Cronometer. WHOOP is the first integration where users can import not only exercise and heart rate data, but recovery scores and sleep stages as well, which opens up some interesting opportunities with our Custom Chart functionality." said Cronometer CEO, Aaron Davidson.

This integration with WHOOP is a valuable addition to an already extensive list of available devices and apps which feed data into Cronometer. The nutrition tracking company finds that users who have a device integrated tend to use the app over 300% more than their average user. As such, Cronometer plans to prioritize improving and expanding integrations on the app's development roadmap in the coming years.

"At WHOOP, we're on a mission to unlock human performance and recognize that nutrition plays a critical role in helping people achieve their health and wellness goals," said Alexi Coffey, VP of Product at WHOOP. "We are constantly innovating to offer members the most comprehensive tracking. By integrating with the Cronometer app, we're giving WHOOP members an accessible way to better understand the relationship between their daily nutrition and how it impacts their Recovery, Sleep, and Strain data."

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 6 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information.

About WHOOP.: WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

