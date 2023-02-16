COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCES 2022 TOP PERFORMER RANKINGS

Prestigious Awards Recognize and Celebrate Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliated Real Estate Professionals Who Achieved Exceptional Results and Demonstrated Leadership
MADISON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, an Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its annual year-end ranking across the Coldwell Banker Commercial network, office and affiliated professional categories. These top performers will be recognized as the top in the nation at the 2023 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference on March 28 in Chicago, Ill.
"2022 was a banner year for Coldwell Banker Commercial and our success was a result of the strength, expertise and professionalism of our global network," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "These top performing individuals delivered exceptional results for clients in changing market conditions. Our top professionals support transactions with analysis and guidance, while simultaneously delivering impeccable client service. It is privilege to work alongside such a talented group and I look forward to honoring them at our upcoming global conference."
2022 Coldwell Banker Commercial Honorees Include:
Number One Affiliate Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, with operations in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.
Number One Brokerage Company in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, was recognized as the top producing brokerage.
Number One Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was recognized as the top producing office.
Commercial Elite: 15 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This ranking is based on top revenue companies during the calendar year.
1.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty
Madison, New Jersey
2.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors
Traverse City, Michigan
3.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers
Atlanta, Georgia
4.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors
Waco, Texas
5.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors
Lubbock, Texas
6.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic
North Charleston, South Carolina
7.
Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty
Alhambra, California
8.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty
Champaign, Illinois
9.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group
Yorkville, Illinois
10.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Sun Coast Partners
Wilmington, North Carolina
11.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite
Fredericksburg, Virginia
12.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley
McAllen, Texas
13.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group
Burlingame, California
14.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth
Federal Way, Washington
15.
Coldwell Banker Commercial SC
Temecula, CA
Top 10 Commercial Professionals in the Nation:
- Dan McGue, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, San Francisco, California
- Bill Ukropina, CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Pasadena, California
- Todd Payne, SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Danbury, Connecticut
- H. Bland Cromwell, SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors, Waco, Texas
- Beau Tucker, Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas
- Brandon Sudweeks, Coldwell Banker Commercial SC, Temecula, California
- Debbie Cowart, Coldwell Banker Commercial Arnold & Associates, Beaumont, Texas
- Stephen Stucy, Coldwell Banker Commercial Legacy Group, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Daniel Galvan, SIOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas
- Andrew Peceimer, Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, California
Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This ranking identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.
Specialty
Individual
City
Hospitality
Roberto La Rocco, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty
Delray Beach, Florida
Industrial
James Kong, Coldwell Banker Commercial - JM Properties
Torrance, California
Land
H. Bland Cromwell, Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart, Realtors
Waco, Texas
Multi-Family
Dan McGue, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty
San Francisco, California
Office
Bill Ukropina, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty
Pasadena, California
Retail
Daniel Galvan, Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley
McAllen, Texas
