CACHAREL ANNOUNCES SKAI JACKSON AS THE FACE OF ITS NEW YES I AM FRAGRANCE

CACHAREL ANNOUNCES SKAI JACKSON AS THE FACE OF ITS NEW YES I AM FRAGRANCE

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacharel Parfums is pleased to announce that American actress Skai Jackson is the face of YES I AM BLOOM UP!, the brand's new fragrance.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9140651-cacharel-skai-jackson-the-face-new-fragrance/.

AN INSPIRING YOUNG ACTRESS

Skai Jackson, 20, began acting at the age of five. She is best known for portraying the role of Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie (2011-2015), which she subsequently reprised in that series's sequel, the equally popular Bunk'd (2015-2018). In 2019, Random House published Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback, a vibrant memoir about self- acceptance and girl empowerment. In this book, Skai shares her lessons on life and her rise to stardom, encouraging girls and boys alike to believe in themselves, and to find the courage to reach for the sky and follow their dreams.

She has been chosen as one of Time Magazine's Most Influential Teens and was listed among EBONY's Power 100 honorees and was a semi-finalist on Dancing with the Stars in the United States. Skai will next be seen starring in the feature film SHEROES, an action thriller opposite Isabelle Fuhrman. She recently wrapped THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN, a period thriller based on a true story about a serial killer in Florida in 1974 who prayed on his victims in a white van.

'UP', WHERE SHE BELONGS

Jackson was born in the New York borough of Staten Island. As a dedicated defender of social justice, she frequently uses her YouTube channel to speak out against bullying and racism. Her success has made her a major influencer, with millions of followers on social media.

Skai and Cacharel share core values — the brand aims to promote diversity and women's empowerment. The brand is a long-term partner of Inspiring Girls International, an organization that raises the aspirations of young girls around the world, connecting them with female role models from all walks of life.

"I felt so happy when Cacharel asked me to become their new face! I love perfume and anything beauty related. This has always been a dream of mine to be featured in a fragrance campaign." – Skai Jackson

"Skai Jackson is a role model for her generation. Creative, independent, engaged, she represents today's youth and their aspirations. We are beyond happy to welcome her to the Cacharel family." – Sandrine Groslier L'Oréal Luxe Fragrance Brands President

Skai Jackson will be seen in the YES I AM BLOOM UP! campaign directed by reputed French directors Original Kids and shot by American up-and-coming photographer Micaiah Carter as of February 2023.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000094/Cacharel_Parfums.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000087/Cacharel_Parfums.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090883/Cacharel_Parfums_Logo.jpg

CACHAREL ANNOUNCES SKAI JACKSON AS THE FACE OF ITS NEW YES I AM FRAGRANCE (PRNewswire)

Cacharel Parfums Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cacharel Parfums) (PRNewswire)

Contact:

jacinthe.guyot@loreal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cacharel Parfums