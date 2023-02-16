Bloomreach Launches AI Content Generation for Email, SMS, and Push Notifications with ChatGPT Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the expansion of its AI/ML capabilities with the launch of a ChatGPT integration for Bloomreach Engagement . A world-class language model chatbot, ChatGPT will offer marketers using Bloomreach Engagement a simpler way to generate content for emails, SMS, in-app, and push notifications. In removing the time-consuming nature of writing content variations for different channels, this integration will help marketers quickly scale campaigns and reach every customer segment with personalized communications.

For marketers balancing a growing number of digital channels, communicating with customers has become more complex than ever before. Each channel requires its own variations of content — whether for email, SMS, or otherwise — creating challenges for marketers who want to execute campaigns quickly and at scale. With the help of ChatGPT, marketers using Bloomreach Engagement can cut down on the manual time it takes to build communications, using smart AI to simplify content creation and quickly execute campaigns across channels.

In a matter of seconds, the ChatGPT integration can generate new content ideas for emails, SMS, in-app, or push notifications. This feature supports A/B testing as well, where marketers are able to use ChatGPT to generate multiple variants for a subject line, then test their favorite suggestions. Personalization is also executed seamlessly through features that can input customers' first name, control for tone of voice, and streamline language translation.

"Bloomreach has always sought to perfect the balance between AI and user control, and the integration of ChatGPT in Bloomreach Engagement is yet another example of that," said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "Marketers create the strategy behind every campaign, then use ChatGPT to build the content and scale even faster. Further powered by the data and insights of Bloomreach Engagement, those campaigns will become more personalized, more effective, and ultimately — more impactful to the bottom line."

Learn more about how hundreds of leading brands are using Bloomreach Engagement and its AI-based features to drive more revenue and scale their marketing activities.

