Tom Hart, President of Talent Solutions of Eliassen Group, Featured on SIA's Staffing 100 North America List

READING, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Hart, President of Talent Solutions of Eliassen Group, LLC, has been featured on SIA's 12th annual Staffing 100 North America list. The SIA Staffing 100 celebrates 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments.

The 2023 Staffing 100 North America list is a prestigious recognition awarded to those in the industry who helped take it forward. This unranked list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operation gurus, innovators, and others. It includes women and men who are spearheading growth for their organization and the industry by creating efficient processes, using technology to create new models of work that are driven by people, and setting the gold standard for operational practices and business performance.

"Despite a devastating pandemic, war overseas, global inflation and a constantly evolving world of work, the staffing industry not only recovered but grew substantially past pre-pandemic levels. Seeing how the industry achieved such success merely requires a look at the Staffing 100 North America, who faced and leapt high over those obstacles," said Barry Asin, SIA president. "As we look ahead to an uncertain period, we salute those who guided the industry through an often turbulent 2022. Congratulations 2023 honorees!"

"The talent solutions industry continues to evolve to best serve the numerous companies and industries who rely on it, and Eliassen Group is evolving right along with it," said Tom Hart. "From scaling our practices to expanding and enhancing our offerings, the company is in a fantastic position to continue to thrive and to offer talent and solutions that best align with client needs and expectations. This is a thrilling time to be with Eliassen, and I'm proud to lead our Talent Solutions division, the service on which Eliassen was built, into a future full of promise."

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

