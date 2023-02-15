Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Increases Revenue 11% and Reports Diluted EPS of $9.00

Announces Dividend of $0.42 per Share for Fourth Quarter
MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest fourth quarter revenue in company history.
Fourth quarter 2022 revenue increased 11% to $7.0 billion from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $9.00, a 6% decrease from $9.57 per diluted share reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted fourth quarter 2022 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $9.05, a 21% decrease compared to $11.39 per diluted share in the same period of 2021. Unrealized foreign currency gains positively impacted earnings per share by $0.13.
Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $250 million, a 15% decrease compared to net income of $293 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted fourth quarter 2022 net income was $251 million, a 28% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $348 million for the same period of 2021.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2022 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.05 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core charges, specifically non-cash unrealized investment loss, insurance reserves, and acquisition expenses, partially offset by a net gain on the sale of stores. The 2021 fourth quarter adjusted results were $1.82 per diluted share, net of non-core charges related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, acquisition expenses, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on sale of stores.
Fourth Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparisons and 2022 Performance Highlights:
- Revenues increased 11%
- New and used unit growth was 5% and 9%, respectively
- Total vehicle gross profit per unit of $5,691, down $1,191
- Driveway averaged more than 2 million monthly unique visitors in Q4
- Driveway Finance penetration rate rose to over 13% in Q4, originated over $600 million
- Service, body, and parts revenues increased 18%
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 62.8%
- Total outstanding share count was reduced by 10%
"The Lithia & Driveway team had another great year with a solid finish in the final quarter of 2022 across all our businesses. Operational excellence is critical across our core in-store operations, growing omnichannel offerings and captive finance arm. We are nimbly adjusting to the environment and focused on achieving our 2025 Plan. Our balance sheet is well capitalized and we're executing on the growth initiatives across our segments. With the significant capital engine we have built, we are well positioned for further consolidation in our sector," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway, President and CEO.
Full year 2022 revenue increased 24% to a record $28.2 billion from $22.8 billion in 2021.
Full year 2022 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share increased 21% to $44.17 from $36.54 for 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to LAD per diluted share increased 11% to $44.42 from $40.03 for 2021. Unrealized foreign currency losses negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.54. Full year 2022 net income attributable to LAD increased 19% to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion for 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to LAD increased 9% to $1.3 billion for 2022 from $1.2 billion for 2021.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2022 adjusted results exclude a $0.25 per diluted share net non-core charge related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, acquisition expenses, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on sale of stores. The 2021 adjusted results exclude a $3.49 per diluted share net non-core charge related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, acquisition expenses, loss on redemption of senior notes, insurance reserves, and asset impairment.
Full Year-over-Year Operating Highlights:
- Record full year revenues of $28.2 billion
- Used vehicle retail sales increased 29.9%
- F&I per unit increased 12.3% to $2,203
- Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 7.6% to $6,300
- Driveway transactions increased by 272% to nearly 38,000
- Driveway Finance scaled portfolio to over $2 billion
Corporate Development
During the fourth quarter, LAD acquired a total of nine stores. These stores are expected to generate more than $560 million in annualized revenues. Notably in the quarter, we entered into two new states with Glenn's Freedom, our first store in Kentucky and expanded our footprint to Colorado, acquiring Ferrari of Denver. Finally, we added to our network in Texas, acquiring Meador Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (CDJR), the second largest CDJR store in Dallas/Fort Worth. In the same period, we divested a total of four stores, for a combined $160 million in annualized revenues. In 2022, Lithia acquired thirty-one stores, for a total of $3.5 billion in acquired revenues, offset by thirteen sales, totaling $663 million in revenues. In 2023, Lithia acquired one store in February expected to add $50 million in annual revenues. Since announcing the 2025 Plan in July 2020, we have acquired a total of $13.9 billion in annualized revenues.
Balance Sheet Update
LAD ended the fourth quarter with approximately $1.6 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $0.5 billion.
Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share related to fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.
During Q4, we repurchased just over 174,000 shares at a weighted average price of $198. In 2022, LAD repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares at a weighted average price of approximately $276. Under the current share repurchase authorization, approximately $501 million remains available.
Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
The fourth quarter 2022 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the fourth quarter 2022 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the premier automotive retailer in North America, offers a wide selection of vehicles across global manufacturers and provides a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. Purchasing and owning a vehicle is easy and hassle-free with convenient solutions offered through our comprehensive network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance division. We deliver profitable growth through consolidating the largest retail sector in North America as we modernize the retail experience wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.
LAD
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
Three months ended
%
Twelve months ended
%
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues:
New vehicle retail
$ 3,275.1
$ 2,960.0
10.6 %
$ 12,894.5
$ 11,197.7
15.2 %
Used vehicle retail
2,229.5
2,018.7
10.4
9,426.4
7,255.3
29.9
Used vehicle wholesale
336.0
343.6
(2.2)
1,467.5
957.1
53.3
Finance and insurance
308.4
286.3
7.7
1,285.4
1,051.3
22.3
Service, body and parts
716.2
607.6
17.9
2,738.8
2,110.9
29.7
Fleet and other
125.0
93.3
34.0
418.9
259.4
61.5
Total revenues
6,990.2
6,309.5
10.8 %
28,231.5
22,831.7
23.7 %
Cost of sales:
New vehicle retail
2,910.9
2,561.2
13.7
11,314.8
9,979.2
13.4
Used vehicle retail
2,067.4
1,793.3
15.3
8,601.0
6,428.6
33.8
Used vehicle wholesale
351.3
326.9
7.5
1,482.9
913.7
62.3
Service, body and parts
329.9
296.1
11.4
1,275.8
1,000.4
27.5
Fleet and other
121.5
88.2
37.8
404.6
250.8
61.3
Total cost of sales
5,781.0
5,065.7
14.1
23,079.1
18,572.7
24.3
Gross profit
1,209.2
1,243.8
(2.8) %
5,152.4
4,259.0
21.0 %
Financing operations (loss) income
(7.7)
(3.6)
113.9 %
(4.0)
11.0
(136.4) %
Asset impairments
—
—
NM
—
1.9
(100.0)
SG&A expense
753.4
705.7
6.8
3,044.1
2,480.8
22.7
Depreciation and amortization
48.2
33.4
44.3
163.2
124.8
30.8
Income from operations
399.9
501.1
(20.2) %
1,941.1
1,662.5
16.8 %
Floor plan interest expense
(19.3)
(5.4)
257.4
(38.8)
(22.3)
74.0
Other interest expense
(38.3)
(26.6)
44.0
(129.1)
(103.4)
24.9
Other income (expense), net
(6.1)
(37.4)
NM
(43.2)
(52.0)
NM
Income before income taxes
336.2
431.7
(22.1) %
1,730.0
1,484.8
16.5 %
Income tax expense
(86.3)
(139.2)
(38.0)
(468.4)
(422.1)
11.0
Income tax rate
25.7 %
32.2 %
27.1 %
28.4 %
Net income
$ 249.9
$ 292.5
(14.6) %
$ 1,261.6
$ 1,062.7
18.7 %
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.9)
(0.9)
— %
(4.8)
(1.7)
182.4 %
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(1.3)
(0.6)
116.7 %
(5.8)
(0.9)
544.4 %
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 247.7
$ 291.0
(14.9) %
$ 1,251.0
$ 1,060.1
18.0 %
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:
Net income per share
$ 9.00
$ 9.57
(6.0) %
$ 44.17
$ 36.54
20.9 %
Diluted shares outstanding
27.5
30.4
(9.5) %
28.3
29.0
(2.4) %
NM - not meaningful
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
Three months ended
%
Twelve months ended
%
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
11.1 %
13.5 %
(240) bps
12.3 %
10.9 %
140 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.3
11.2
(390)
8.8
11.4
(260)
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
53.9
51.3
260
53.4
52.6
80
Gross profit margin
17.3
19.7
(240)
18.3
18.7
(40)
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
68,159
64,812
5.2 %
271,596
260,738
4.2 %
Used vehicle retail
75,834
69,914
8.5
311,764
275,495
13.2
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$ 48,051
$ 45,671
5.2 %
$ 47,477
$ 42,946
10.6 %
Used vehicle retail
29,399
28,874
1.8
30,236
26,336
14.8
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$ 5,344
$ 6,153
(13.1) %
$ 5,816
$ 4,673
24.5 %
Used vehicle retail
2,137
3,224
(33.7)
2,648
3,001
(11.8)
Finance and insurance
2,142
2,125
0.8
2,203
1,961
12.3
Total vehicle(1)
5,691
6,882
(17.3)
6,300
5,855
7.6
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
46.9 %
46.9 %
45.7 %
49.0 %
Used vehicle retail
31.9
32.0
33.4
31.8
Used vehicle wholesale
4.8
5.4
5.2
4.2
Finance and insurance, net
4.4
4.5
4.6
4.6
Service, body and parts
10.2
9.6
9.7
9.2
Fleet and other
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.2
Gross Profit Mix
New vehicle retail
30.1 %
32.1 %
30.7 %
28.6 %
Used vehicle retail
13.4
18.1
16.0
19.4
Used vehicle wholesale
(1.3)
1.3
(0.3)
1.0
Finance and insurance, net
25.5
23.0
24.9
24.7
Service, body and parts
32.0
25.1
28.4
26.1
Fleet and other
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.2
Adjusted
As reported
Adjusted
As reported
Three months
Three months
Twelve months
Twelve months
Other metrics
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
SG&A as a % of revenue
10.9 %
11.2 %
10.8 %
11.2 %
10.9 %
10.8 %
10.8 %
10.9 %
SG&A as a % of gross profit
62.8
56.9
62.3
56.7
60.0
57.6
59.1
58.2
Operating profit as a % of revenue
5.6
7.9
5.7
7.9
6.7
7.4
6.9
7.3
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
32.5
40.1
33.1
40.3
36.8
39.7
37.7
39.0
Pretax margin
4.8
7.5
4.8
6.8
6.1
7.0
6.1
6.5
Net profit margin
3.6
5.5
3.6
4.6
4.5
5.1
4.5
4.7
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
Three months ended
%
Twelve months ended
%
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 2,869.8
$ 2,894.5
(0.9) %
$ 10,129.1
$ 10,729.8
(5.6) %
Used vehicle retail
2,013.1
1,973.5
2.0
7,888.0
6,997.9
12.7
Finance and insurance
269.5
279.1
(3.4)
1,027.2
1,010.7
1.6
Service, body and parts
642.7
592.6
8.5
2,232.9
2,032.9
9.8
Total revenues
6,218.1
6,166.1
0.8
22,692.8
21,941.2
3.4
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 317.1
$ 391.1
(18.9) %
$ 1,231.4
$ 1,175.9
4.7 %
Used vehicle retail
144.6
220.6
(34.5)
674.7
798.0
(15.5)
Finance and insurance
269.5
279.1
(3.4)
1,027.2
1,010.7
1.6
Service, body and parts
346.5
304.0
14.0
1,205.3
1,069.9
12.7
Total gross profit
1,066.6
1,216.0
(12.3)
4,125.2
4,105.4
0.5
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
11.0 %
13.5 %
(250) bps
12.2 %
11.0 %
120 bps
Used vehicle retail
7.2
11.2
(400)
8.6
11.4
(280)
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
53.9
51.3
260
54.0
52.6
140
Gross profit margin
17.2
19.7
(250)
18.2
18.7
(50)
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
59,175
63,347
(6.6) %
210,558
248,821
(15.4) %
Used vehicle retail
68,137
68,196
(0.1)
261,857
264,305
(0.9)
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$ 48,498
$ 45,694
6.1 %
$ 48,106
$ 43,123
11.6 %
Used vehicle retail
29,545
28,939
2.1
30,123
26,477
13.8
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$ 5,359
$ 6,175
(13.2) %
$ 5,848
$ 4,726
23.7 %
Used vehicle retail
2,122
3,234
(34.4)
2,576
3,019
(14.7)
Finance and insurance
2,117
2,121
(0.2)
2,174
1,970
10.4
Total vehicle(1)
5,631
6,897
(18.4)
6,159
5,900
4.4
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2020
Days Supply(1)
New vehicle inventory
47
24
50
Used vehicle inventory
55
61
65
(1) Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, including in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.
Selected Financing Operations Financial Information
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2022
% (1)
2021
% (1)
2022
% (1)
2021
% (1)
Interest margin:
Interest, fee, and lease income
$ 51.9
10.2
$ 18.7
10.2
$ 134.1
8.7
$ 45.9
9.2
Interest expense
(28.9)
(5.7)
(2.0)
(1.1)
(52.2)
(3.4)
(4.8)
(1.0)
Total interest margin
$ 23.0
4.5
$ 16.7
9.1
$ 81.9
5.3
$ 41.1
8.2
Provision for loan and lease losses
$ (18.9)
(3.7)
$ (7.2)
(3.9)
$ (44.4)
(2.9)
$ (9.4)
(1.9)
Financing operations income (loss)
$ (7.7)
(1.5)
$ (3.6)
(2.0)
$ (4.0)
(0.3)
$ 11.0
2.2
Total average managed finance receivables
$ 2,039.2
$ 732.5
$ 1,542.6
$ 501.5
(1)
Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables.
Financial covenants
Requirement
As of December 31, 2022
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.20 to 1
5.81 to 1
Leverage ratio
Not more than 5.75 to 1
1.36 to 1
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
$ 246.7
$ 174.8
Trade receivables, net
813.1
685.5
Inventories, net
3,409.4
2,385.5
Other current assets
161.7
63.9
Total current assets
$ 4,630.9
$ 3,309.7
Property and equipment, net
3,574.6
3,052.6
Finance receivables, net
2,187.6
803.3
Intangibles
3,316.9
1,776.4
Other non-current assets
1,296.6
2,204.9
Total assets
$ 15,006.6
$ 11,146.9
Floor plan notes payable
2,116.6
1,190.1
Other current liabilities
1,061.6
1,212.7
Total current liabilities
$ 3,178.2
$ 2,402.8
Long-term debt
5,088.3
2,868.1
Non-recourse notes payable
422.2
317.6
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
1,066.8
895.2
Total liabilities
$ 9,755.5
$ 6,483.7
Equity
5,251.1
4,663.2
Total liabilities & equity
$ 15,006.6
$ 11,146.9
LAD
Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 1,261.6
$ 1,062.7
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Asset impairments
—
1.9
Depreciation and amortization
172.7
127.3
Stock-based compensation
41.1
34.7
Loss on redemption of senior notes
—
10.3
Gain on disposal of assets
(0.1)
(2.5)
Net disposal gain on sale of stores
(66.0)
—
Unrealized investment loss (gain)
39.2
66.4
Deferred income taxes
95.2
43.1
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
55.4
39.0
(Increase) decrease:
Trade receivables, net
(131.6)
(147.1)
Inventories
(923.0)
674.6
Finance receivables, net
(1,363.0)
(640.8)
Other assets
(138.3)
61.0
Increase:
Floor plan notes payable, net
273.3
116.1
Trade payables
25.3
78.4
Accrued liabilities
(2.3)
233.0
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
50.4
39.1
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (610.1)
$ 1,797.2
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Twelve months ended December 31,
Net cash provided by operating activities
2022
2021
As reported
$ (610.1)
$ 1,797.2
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
737.9
(685.3)
Adjust: finance receivables activity
1,363.0
640.8
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
(116.5)
(355.5)
Adjusted
$ 1,374.3
$ 1,397.2
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$ 753.4
$ 16.4
$ —
$ (4.9)
$ (5.0)
$ 759.9
Operating income
399.9
(16.4)
—
4.9
5.0
393.4
Other income (expense), net
(6.1)
—
6.5
—
—
0.4
Income before income taxes
336.2
(16.4)
6.5
4.9
5.0
336.2
Income tax (provision) benefit
(86.3)
5.9
—
(1.3)
(3.5)
(85.2)
Net income
$ 249.9
$ (10.5)
$ 6.5
$ 3.6
$ 1.5
$ 251.0
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.9)
—
—
—
—
(0.9)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(1.3)
—
—
—
—
(1.3)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 247.7
$ (10.5)
$ 6.5
$ 3.6
$ 1.5
$ 248.8
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 9.00
$ (0.38)
$ 0.24
$ 0.13
$ 0.06
$ 9.05
Diluted share count
27.5
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$ 705.7
$ 5.2
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ (2.3)
$ 707.8
Operating income
501.1
(5.2)
—
0.8
2.3
499.0
Other income (expense), net
(37.4)
—
44.1
—
—
6.7
Income before income taxes
431.7
(5.2)
44.1
0.8
2.3
473.7
Income tax (provision) benefit
(139.2)
1.4
12.6
(0.2)
(0.6)
(126.0)
Net income
$ 292.5
$ (3.8)
$ 56.7
$ 0.6
$ 1.7
$ 347.7
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
$ (0.9)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (0.9)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
$ (0.6)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (0.6)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 291.0
$ (3.8)
$ 56.7
$ 0.6
$ 1.7
$ 346.2
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 9.57
$ (0.12)
$ 1.86
$ 0.02
$ 0.06
$ 11.39
Diluted share count
30.4
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$ 3,044.1
$ 66.0
$ —
$ (4.9)
$ (15.0)
$ 3,090.2
Operating income
1,941.1
(66.0)
—
4.9
15.0
1,895.0
Other income (expense), net
(43.2)
—
39.2
—
—
(4.0)
Income before income taxes
1,730.0
(66.0)
39.2
4.9
15.0
1,723.1
Income tax (provision) benefit
(468.4)
19.1
—
(1.3)
(4.0)
(454.6)
Net income
$ 1,261.6
$ (46.9)
$ 39.2
$ 3.6
$ 11.0
$ 1,268.5
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(4.8)
—
—
—
—
(4.8)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(5.8)
—
—
—
—
(5.8)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 1,251.0
$ (46.9)
$ 39.2
$ 3.6
$ 11.0
$ 1,257.9
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 44.17
$ (1.65)
$ 1.38
$ 0.13
$ 0.39
$ 44.42
Diluted share count
28.3
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
As reported
Asset
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Loss on
Adjusted
Asset impairments
$ 1.9
$ (1.9)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Selling, general and administrative
2,480.8
—
—
(5.8)
(20.2)
—
2,454.8
Operating income
1,662.5
1.9
—
5.8
20.2
—
1,690.4
Other income (expense), net
(52.0)
—
66.4
—
—
10.3
24.7
Income before income taxes
1,484.8
1.9
66.4
5.8
20.2
10.3
1,589.4
Income tax (provision) benefit
(422.1)
(0.5)
6.6
(1.6)
(5.1)
(2.7)
(425.4)
Net income
$ 1,062.7
$ 1.4
$ 73.0
$ 4.2
$ 15.1
$ 7.6
$ 1,164.0
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.7)
—
—
—
—
—
(1.7)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(0.9)
—
—
—
—
—
(0.9)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 1,060.1
$ 1.4
$ 73.0
$ 4.2
$ 15.1
$ 7.6
$ 1,161.4
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 36.54
$ 0.05
$ 2.52
$ 0.14
$ 0.52
$ 0.26
$ 40.03
Diluted share count
29.0
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months ended
%
Twelve months ended
%
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$ 249.9
$ 292.5
(14.6) %
$ 1,261.6
$ 1,062.7
18.7 %
Flooring interest expense
19.3
5.4
257.4
38.8
22.3
74.0
Other interest expense
38.3
26.6
44.0
129.1
103.4
24.9
Financing operations interest expense
28.9
2.0
1,345.0
52.2
4.8
987.5
Income tax expense
86.3
139.2
(38.0)
468.4
422.1
11.0
Depreciation and amortization
48.2
33.4
44.3
163.2
124.8
30.8
Financing operations depreciation expense
2.5
2.5
— %
9.5
2.5
280.0 %
EBITDA
$ 473.4
$ 501.6
(5.6) %
$ 2,122.8
$ 1,742.6
21.8 %
Other adjustments:
Less: flooring interest expense
$ (19.3)
$ (5.4)
257.4
$ (38.8)
$ (22.3)
74.0
Less: financing operations interest expense
(28.9)
(2.0)
1,345.0
(52.2)
(4.8)
987.5
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
(4.7)
—
NM
(9.6)
(0.1)
9,500.0
Add: acquisition expenses
5.0
2.3
117.4
15.0
20.2
(25.7)
Add: loss (gain) on divestitures
(16.4)
(5.2)
215.4
(66.0)
—
NM
Add: investment loss (gain)
6.5
44.1
(85.3)
39.2
66.4
NM
Add: insurance reserves
4.9
0.8
NM
4.9
5.8
NM
Add: loss on redemption of senior notes
—
—
NM
—
10.3
NM
Add: asset impairment
—
—
NM
—
1.9
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 420.5
$ 536.2
(21.6) %
$ 2,015.3
$ 1,820.0
10.7 %
NM - not meaningful
As of
%
December 31,
Increase
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Floor plan notes payable: non-trade
$ 1,489.4
$ 835.9
78.2 %
Floor plan notes payable
627.2
354.2
77.1
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
877.2
500.0
75.4
Revolving lines of credit
927.6
129.9
614.1
Warehouse facilities
930.0
90.0
933.3
Non-recourse notes payable
422.2
317.6
—
Real estate mortgages
580.1
592.9
(2.2)
Finance lease obligations
56.4
53.6
5.2
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
400.0
400.0
—
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
550.0
550.0
—
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
800.0
800.0
—
Other debt
16.6
1.9
773.7
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(29.1)
(26.5)
9.8
Total debt
$ 7,647.6
$ 4,599.5
66.3 %
Less: Floor plan related debt
$ (2,993.8)
$ (1,690.1)
77.1 %
Less: Financing operations related debt
(1,352.2)
(407.6)
231.7
Less: Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
(246.7)
(174.8)
41.1
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
(17.9)
(267.4)
(93.3)
Net Debt
$ 3,036.9
$ 2,059.6
47.5 %
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,015.3
$ 1,820.0
10.7 %
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.51 x
1.13 x
NM - not meaningful
