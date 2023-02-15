JUST FOR MEN CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM THE MEN'S GROOMING CATEGORY WITH BREAKTHROUGH NEW TEMPORARY PRODUCT: 1-DAY BEARD AND BROW COLOR

Growing Its Leadership Legacy In Men's Hair And Beard Color Just For Men Launches 1-Day Beard and Brow Color To Eliminate Grays In Seconds

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 men's hair and beard color brand Just For Men® is expanding its trusted portfolio to provide a quick and temporary color solution for men. Launching 1-Day Beard and Brow Color, Just for Men® introduces the category's first temporary brush-in and wash-out color, growing their already extensive line of men's hair and beard color products. Carrying a hypoallergenic formula, 1-Day Beard and Brow Color transforms and defines men's beards and brows, instantly eliminating grays with a natural-looking color that lasts all day until washed out.

Just For Men 1-Day Beard and Brow Color Shade Range (PRNewswire)

As the brand's biggest innovation since Control GX®, 1-Day Beard and Brow Color is an instant, one-step dye-free product that blends into existing hairs, providing a well-defined, thicker look that pops. Whether looking to temporarily eliminate grays, define brows or add a fuller look to patchy areas, men can choose what coverage works best for their lifestyle. With the convenient, easy-to-carry applicator, anyone can target specific spots or apply all over to facial hair in seconds. To use, brush a light coat of the product on clean, dry facial hair or brows and wait five minutes until dry for the formula to set to a clean-touch – that's it!

"Just For Men® has dedicated over 30 years to innovating and transforming the men's hair and beard color category to provide products and tools that effortlessly elevate our consumers' personal grooming routines," said Stuart Hendrickson, Senior Director of Men's Care at COMBE. "With 1-Day Beard and Brow Color, we're excited to introduce an easy-to-use, temporary color product into the growing men's grooming category, and empower our consumers to achieve real transformations that support their lifestyle."

With natural-looking results, Just For Men® 1-Day Beard and Brow Color features:

Breakthrough Formula: The first dye-free, hypoallergenic and temporary color from the experts at Just For Men ®

Easy-to-Use Application: A quick swipe transforms beards and brows in seconds, blending into existing hairs to eliminate grays and add fullness to patchy areas

No Commitment: Natural-looking color that is smudge-proof, until you wash it out with soap or beard wash

Up To 30 Applications: Provides up to a month of great beard and brow days in every tube

Shade Match: Available in five shades from Black to Light Brown, specially crafted to match the shade of men's facial hair

Just For Men® has been the leader in men's hair and beard color for over 30 years, developing high performance, easy-to-use innovations that provide natural looking, high-quality results. With products like the revolutionary Control GX® and Easy Comb-In Color products, Just For Men® empowers consumers to effortlessly incorporate hair and beard color products into any grooming routine. The brand carries a number of shades to choose from and features a virtual try-on tool available on their website, so finding your perfect shade is seamless.

Just For Men® 1-Day Beard & Brow Color is available starting at $13.99 at most major retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit justformen.com.

ABOUT COMBE:

COMBE Inc. is the manufacturer of "the world's most personal care products", including Just For Men® hair color, Vagisil® intimate health care products, and Sea-Bond® oral care products. COMBE, a privately held multinational company, founded in 1949, is in its third generation of COMBE family leadership.

