ulrich medical USA® Announces First Percutaneous Spine Case for Momentum® Minimally Invasive Surgery System

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a privately held medical device technology company focused on developing and commercializing surgical solutions for treatment of spine pathologies in the United States, today announced the successful completion of the first case for the Momentum MIS System. The limited release of the MIS system represents new, increased functionality for its popular Momentum system that now allows ulrich medical USA to address the minimally invasive surgery market.

The Momentum MIS system is designed to be a versatile, streamlined, intuitive and a comprehensive tab-based system with extended 13.6mm diameter screw tabs and removeable rings for reinforced support. The system features integrated rod reduction, streamlined sets and shares the benefits of the successful Momentum posterior fixation platform that includes conical screws with cannulated, fenestrated screw options.

"Momentum MIS performs precisely as a minimally invasive system should. It is low profile, yet solidly designed, intuitive with a focus on patient safety, and will be facile to even those new to MIS surgery. Allowing surgeons to achieve strong fixation through the most minimal of incisions, it is a true pleasure to use," said Grant Buttram, MD, MBA, FAANS, FACS.

"ulrich is well known as a pioneer and global leader in developing and commercializing Vertebral Body Replacement devices," states Eric Lucas, Ph.D., Vice President of ulrich medical USA. "In recent years, we are gaining success and popularity with our full spine portfolio. We are now excited that the introduction of Momentum MIS significantly broadens our ability to serve patients and positions ulrich as a true surgical solutions enterprise."

About ulrich Medical USA

ulrich medical USA is a privately held, family-owned company, and is dedicated to restoring function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing. ulrich medical's global headquarters is in Ulm, Germany.

