KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Blades of Green, Inc. Headquartered in Edgewater, Maryland, Blades of Green is a premier lawn care and pest control company that provides the highest quality of services in Maryland and Virginia. The acquisition brings together two of the most trusted names in the industry and expands Senske's footprint into the Mid-Atlantic region.

Senske Services Expands to the East Coast

Mark Leahy, President, founded Blades of Green in 1989. After nearly 40 years in the industry, Leahy felt the time was right to sell his business. He vetted several potential M&A partners and found the right fit for his customers and employees with Senske. "I'm excited about the opportunities this acquisition will bring for our customers, team members, and the communities we serve," said Leahy, who will remain on board as a consultant.

"We are excited to join the Senske Services team and bring our expertise to a broader customer base," according to Brad Leahy, Vice President of Blades of Green. Leahy joined his brother in 1999 and will manage the Blades of Green operations going forward. "Together, we will continue to raise the bar in the industry and provide our customers with the best possible services."

"We are thrilled to welcome Blades of Green to the Senske Services team," said Casey Taylor, CEO, Senske Services. "With the addition of Blades of Green's experienced team, we will continue to lead the industry in providing exceptional customer service and expertise as we expand nationwide."

Senske Services and Blades of Green will continue to operate as separate entities with their respective brands, teams, and services.

