RDI® Elevation™ Rail Wins "Most Innovative Building Material" at the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show®

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG and Barrette Outdoor Living's RDI Elevation Rail won a Best of IBS Award for Most Innovative Building Material at the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS). This marks the second consecutive Best of IBS Award for Barrette Outdoor Living after its Decorative Screen Panels took home the Best Outdoor Product Award in 2022.

RDI Elevation Rail was selected as the sole recipient in its category from more than 400 entries that were reviewed by a panel of 26 judges ranging from industry experts to media representatives. Exhibitors with products that show the best combination of design, functionality, innovation, and usefulness to consumers and/or home builders are considered across nine categories.

"As a judge, it could not be more exciting to see the new and innovative products brought forth at this year's show," said Dan Mitchell, President of Eagle CDI, Inc. and Best of IBS Awards judge.

With its patent-pending OneTen™ built-in centralized tensioning system, RDI Elevation Rail can install 38% faster than leading competition.* The OneTen system — a unique mechanism in the industry – eliminates tensioning each cable individually and decreases the number of seasonal adjustments. RDI Elevation Rail's modern, industrial design offers a continuous top rail for both stair and level applications while its adjustable panels enable installation indoors or outdoors. It is available as pre-assembled kits with pre-installed brackets and pre-strung, stainless-steel cables.

*Claim based on a 12'x18' deck with 8 posts and 7 panels (Elevation Rail installed 49 minutes faster than competitive cable railing install of 129 minutes)

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®

Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG, is a leading manufacturer of fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products in North America. Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to embrace their Outside Side™ in bringing their outdoor spaces to life with its diverse, durable and sustainable product lines. Utilizing more than 70 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered and designed to ensure flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information visit oldcastleapg.com.

