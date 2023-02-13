ManpowerGroup Launches 2023 VivaTech HR Challenges to Power the Future of Work

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is now accepting submissions from the best and brightest startups to help source and solve the most pressing issues facing the world of work as part of the 2023 Viva Technology Startup Challenges.

Ahead of this year's VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event, ManpowerGroup has laid out three challenges at the forefront of HR tech as we look to continue to be a force for good to unlock potential, enhance equity, and enable a more sustainable future:

These challenges will crowdsource solutions to tackle problems including culture-building through innovative and data-driven technology, enabling Green Recruiting and closing the green skills gap, the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in resume selection, and using technology to upskill leaders and managers to be more empathic.

Submissions for ManpowerGroup's challenges will be accepted until March 3. Selected startups will be announced on April 20 and those chosen will be invited to VivaTech to pitch their idea to ManpowerGroup's business teams. Winners will be unveiled and showcased during the event.

The 7th edition of VivaTech will take place June 14-17, in Paris, at Expo Porte de Versailles.

To learn more and enter ManpowerGroup's VivaTech HR Challenges, visit: challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/manpowergroup

