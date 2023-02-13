First New Jersey Lawsuit Filed Against EzriCare Eye Drops and Walmart Over Injuries Caused by Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Contamination

Lange Law Firm: Artificial Tears eye drops linked to one death, five reports of vision loss, dozens of infections nationwide

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal authorities widen a multistate investigation into antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterial contamination linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops, a woman has now filed a federal lawsuit against EzriCare and retailer Walmart after using the eye drops and suffering a serious infection that resulted in injury.

Prominent food and product safety attorney Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, who recently filed the first individual personal injury lawsuit related to this outbreak in Florida, filed this latest suit along with co-counsel Rachel Placitella of Cohen, Placitella & Roth, one of New Jersey's leading products liability lawyers. The plaintiff in this case is among more than 50 people across the country who have been infected with an antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. One person has died, and there have been five reports of vision loss.

"Our client's eyes became infected after she used EzriCare Artificial Tears sold by Walmart. After attacking her eyes, the infection spread to other parts of her body," said Jory Lange. "Her doctors are still trying to find the right combination of antibiotics to fight the antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection that she got from Ezricare eye drops."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert for healthcare providers and have advised consumers to stop using the product. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall for two artificial tear brands – EzriCare and Delsam Pharma – for possible contamination. Cases have been reported in 12 states so far: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa originates from soil and water and can be spread person-to-person from contact with contaminated hands, equipment, or surfaces. The antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia) or other parts of the body and is particularly dangerous in healthcare settings.

The case is Ward v. EzriCare, LLC, EzriRx, LLC, Aru Pharma Inc., and Walmart, Inc., Case number 3:23-cv-00808, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

How The Lange Law Firm can help:

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by products contaminated with deadly bacteria. When corporations cause bacterial outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa by EzriCare or Delsam Pharma eye drops and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading lawyers specializing in food and water safety, representing clients across the United States in bacterial outbreak cases ranging from Pseudomonas aeruginosa to E. coli, Salmonella, and Legionnaires' disease.

Rachel Placitella with Cohen, Placitella & Roth, P.C. handles complex litigation matters, including asbestos litigation, product liability and personal injury matters. She is an experienced litigator handling each case from early investigative stage through settlement or trial, and has a reputation for excellence, marked by her participation in a number of significant litigation cases.

Media Contact:

Jason Cunningham

800-559-4534

jason@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm, PLLC