REALTY ONE GROUP GIVES BACK IN A BIG WAY IN 2022

The UNBrokerage Opens Doors, Makes an Impact No Matter the Market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, released its ONE Cares 2022 Impact Report demonstrating that no matter the housing market, the global franchisor is committed to bettering lives.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor and its more than 18,000 affiliates worldwide gave of its time and money to diverse organizations through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 nonprofit arm. While the report doesn't capture the entirety of the brand's giving, it does show that Realty ONE Group logged more than 1200 volunteer hours and impacted more than 200,000 lives, donating nearly $200,000.

"We can't just look at the challenges in our own market - our world is so much bigger than that - because giving back is at the core of who we are," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "I'm so grateful that our real estate pros care so much about making an impact and that they live it every day."

Community is ONE of the franchisors' 6C core values along with Commission, COOLTURE, Care, Connect and Coaching. Realty ONE Group encourages its pros to get involved at a local level but also, ONE Cares made sizable donations last year to One Girl Can, ONE Tree Planted and Mobile Loaves & Fishes and the network collected hundreds of thousands of toys in cheer boxes for kids displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group