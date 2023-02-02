Ask the Expert
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank" or the "Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), announced today financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

BRBS
BRBS(PRNewswire)

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $6.3 million, or $0.33 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $12.8 million, or $0.68 earnings per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $27.6 million, or $1.47 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $52.6 million, or $2.95 earnings per diluted common share, for 2021.

"Our team had both a productive and challenging year," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We saw meaningful success and growth in our commercial banking efforts, and at the same time we appreciate the need to improve our fintech division operations, practices, and procedures to conform to the formal written agreement entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. We are committed to doing the things necessary to rise to this challenge and lay the groundwork for future success."

"We announced in early January that Kirsten Muetzel has been named President of Blue Ridge Bank's Fintech Division," Plum continued. "Kirsten's background as a banking regulator, fintech executive, and bank consultant is perfectly suited for her new responsibilities overseeing our fintech division, managing a portfolio of partners, strengthening regulatory compliance, and working to advance our fintech strategy."

Plum added, "As we look ahead to 2023, we are preparing for a macroeconomic environment with credit pressure and increasing funding costs. We are emphasizing credit discipline and have calibrated incentive plans to further reward noninterest deposit growth.  We continue driving efforts to increase noninterest income to supplement net interest margin compression from the industry's expected rising funding costs."

Key highlights for the fourth quarter:

  • Update on formal written agreement; Regulatory remediation costs decline
  • Balance sheet growth and net interest margin expansion drive higher net interest income
    • Purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA"), attributable primarily to the Company's 2021 merger with Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., added $2.9 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The beneficial effect of PAA is likely to decline in 2023 from 2022 levels.
    • Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $690 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $161 million, or 30.0%, from September 30, 2022, and $501 million, or 265.1%, from December 31, 2021. Deposits related to fintech relationships represented 27.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 22.0% at September 30, 2022, and 8.2% at December 31, 2021. During the 2022 periods, there was a notable shift in the mix of fintech deposits (to interest-bearing from noninterest-bearing), as certain of the Company's fintech partners sought to optimize profitability amidst a more challenging operating environment.
    • PAA added 41 basis points, 17 basis points, and 24 basis points to net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
  • Credit and capital stability provide stable foundation; Value creation through strong growth in tangible book value per share
  • Lower expenses reflect decline in regulatory remediation and personnel costs
  • Cyclical challenges continue to pressure fee-based revenues

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion of PAA related to acquired loans included in interest income was $2.6 million, $0.8 million, and $0.8 million for the same respective periods. Amortization of PAA on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $0.3 million, $0.4 million, and $0.7 million for the same respective periods.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, while interest expense increased $3.9 million in the same comparative period. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from higher average balances of and yields and fees on loans held for investment, while funding costs increased primarily due to repricing of select interest-bearing deposit accounts (primarily from fintech relationships) and higher average balances and cost on Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances.

Average balances of interest-earning assets increased $126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans), which increased $176.0 million over the same period. Yields on average loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) increased to 6.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 5.67% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to recent loan growth, the re-pricing of variable-rate loans in the higher rate environment, and higher fee income.

Cost of funds was 1.22% and 0.69% for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, and 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, while cost of deposits was 0.85%, 0.50%, and 0.29%, for the same respective periods. The targeted federal funds rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.25% to 4.50% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.83%, 4.27%, and 3.39%, respectively. Accretion and amortization of PAA had a 41 basis point, 17 basis point, and 24 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the same respective periods.

Net interest income was $110.4 million and $92.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, while net interest margin was 4.22% and 3.51% for the same respective periods. Accretion and amortization of PAA and contributions from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 34 basis point and 39 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $17.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses in the 2022 periods was primarily attributable to reserves for loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments due to changes in economic conditions, and higher specific reserves for impaired loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $5.8 million and $8.0 million, respectively, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to both comparative periods was primarily attributable to lower income from the Company's mortgage division, including mortgage servicing rights, and lower gain on sale of government guaranteed loans due to the variability in the timing of loan sales. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 had higher reported fair value adjustments on other equity investments and a gain on the termination of interest rate swaps, totaling $13.5 million.

Noninterest income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $48.1 million and $87.0 million, respectively. Of the decline of $39.0 million over these comparative periods, $24.3 million was due to the gain on the sale of PPP loans and $6.2 million was due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps. The remainder of the decline was primarily due to lower income from the Company's mortgage division of $16.4 million, partially offset by higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $2.7 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $27.6 million and $29.2 million, respectively, compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses incurred in the remediation of regulatory matters, noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefit cost, primarily due to the reduction in incentive expense, was partially offset by higher legal, issuer, and regulatory filing and contractual services expenses. The Company's efficiency ratio for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was 69.2% and 79.7%, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses, the efficiency ratio for the same respective periods was 62.0%3 and 68.7%3.

Noninterest expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $104.8 million and $111.0 million, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses in the 2022 period and merger-related expenses in both the 2022 and 2021 periods, noninterest expense was $97.3 million and $99.1 million for the same respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $2.40 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $240.8 million, or 11.2%, from the prior quarter-end, and $621.9 million, or 35.0%, from the year-ago period-end. The Company experienced some degree of softening in the loan pipeline over the course of the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a combination of increased selectivity and macroeconomic factors.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.50 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter-end, and $204.7 million, or 8.9%, from the year-ago period-end. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 25.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, compared to 32.7% as of the prior quarter-end, and 29.8% as of the year-ago period-end.

The total loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 91.2% at the prior quarter-end, and 84.1% at the year-ago period-end. The held-for-investment loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.3%, compared to 90.1% at the prior quarter-end, and 78.7% at the year-ago period-end.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on January 10, 2023, its board of directors declared a $0.1225 per common share quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023.

Blue Ridge Bank's regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 were 11.15%, 10.25%, 10.25%, and 9.25% for total risk-based capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and tier 1 leverage, respectively, compared to 13.11%, 12.49%, 12.49%, and 10.05% for the same respective capital ratios as of December 31, 2021.

Fintech Business

Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $3.1 million and $2.9 million of total revenue for the Company for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, respectively. Included in deposits related to fintech relationships were assets managed by BRB Financial Group's trust division of $49.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Other Matters

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold its majority interest in MoneyWise Payroll Solutions, Inc. ("MoneyWise") to the holder of the minority interest in MoneyWise. Asset and liability balances and income statement amounts related to MoneyWise are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

The Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company on January 31, 2021. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning.  The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which it conducts operations; (ii) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (iii) management of risks inherent in the Company's real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of collateral and the ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (iv) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; (v) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vi) the Company's ability to identify, attract, and retain experienced management, relationship managers, and support personnel, particularly in a competitive labor environment; (vii) technological and social media changes impacting the Company, the Bank, and the financial services industry in general; (viii) changing bank regulatory conditions, laws, regulations, policies, or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, increased regulations, prohibition of certain income producing activities, or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (ix) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (x) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xi) the impact of, and the ability to comply with, the terms of the formal written agreement between the Bank and the OCC; (xii) the impact of changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xiii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on our business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (xv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (xvi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; (xvii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xviii) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xix) the Company's inability to successfully manage growth or implement its growth strategy; (xx) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (xxi) the effect of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, disruption of employee or customer relationships, and the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions; (xxii) the Company's participation in the PPP established by the U.S. government and its administration of the loans and processing fees earned under the program; (xxiii) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings, and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxiv) the Company's potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft, and cyber-crime; (xxv) the Bank's ability to effectively manage its fintech partnerships, and the abilities of those fintech companies to perform as expected; (xxvi) the Bank's ability to pay dividends; and (xxvii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

1 Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans.

2 The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.

3 Non-GAAP financial measures are defined below. Further information can be found at the end of this press release.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended 

(Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans


$                         38,934


$                          30,206


$                         21,685

Interest on taxable securities


2,508


2,337


1,612

Interest on nontaxable securities


89


81


62

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold


754


522


45

Total interest income


42,285


33,146


23,404

Interest expense:







Interest on deposits


5,131


3,032


1,593

Interest on subordinated notes


547


570


485

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings


2,651


867


448

Total interest expense


8,329


4,469


2,526

Net interest income


33,956


28,677


20,878

Provision for loan losses


3,992


3,900


117

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


29,964


24,777


20,761

Noninterest income:







Fair value adjustments of other equity investments


78


(50)


7,316

Residential mortgage banking income, net


2,832


2,570


4,365

Mortgage servicing rights


(871)


597


1,493

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans


204


1,565


680

Gain on termination of interest rate swaps




6,221

Wealth and trust management


451


513


439

Service charges on deposit accounts


293


354


391

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance


402


398


253

Bank and purchase card, net


866


353


709

Other


1,585


1,668


75

Total noninterest income


5,840


7,968


21,942

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


11,863


14,174


15,362

Occupancy and equipment


1,509


1,422


1,520

Data processing


1,441


1,332


1,107

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 


1,300


804


299

Advertising and marketing


318


302


405

Communications 


1,064


932


1,011

Audit and accounting fees


476


308


227

FDIC insurance


543


460


175

Intangible amortization


365


377


412

Other contractual services


1,334


703


631

Other taxes and assessments


716


711


638

Regulatory remediation


2,884


4,025


Merger-related




171

Other


3,739


3,658


3,185

Total noninterest expense


27,552


29,208


25,143

Income from continuing operations before income tax


8,252


3,537


17,560

Income tax expense


1,948


801


4,733

Net income from continuing operations


6,304


2,736


12,827

Discontinued operations:







Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes 




(41)

Income tax benefit




(9)

Net loss from discontinued operations




(32)

Net income


$                           6,304


$                            2,736


$                         12,795

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest




(2)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$                           6,304


$                            2,736


$                         12,793

Net income available to common stockholders


$                           6,304


$                            2,736


$                         12,793

Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations


$                             0.33


$                              0.15


$                             0.68








Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.






Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)








For the Twelve Months Ended 

(Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans


$                       116,826


$                          97,933


Interest on taxable securities


8,744


5,192


Interest on nontaxable securities


334


239


Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold


1,572


182


Total interest income


127,476


103,546


Interest expense:






Interest on deposits


11,260


6,437


Interest on subordinated notes


2,215


2,627


Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings


3,610


2,001


Total interest expense


17,085


11,065


Net interest income


110,391


92,481


Provision for loan losses


17,886


117


Net interest income after provision for loan losses


92,505


92,364


Noninterest income:






Fair value adjustments of other equity investments


9,306


7,316


Gain on sale of PPP loans



24,315


Residential mortgage banking income, net


12,609


28,624


Mortgage servicing rights


8,038


8,398


Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans


4,734


2,005


Gain on termination of interest rate swaps



6,221


Wealth and trust management


1,769


2,373


Service charges on deposit accounts


1,289


1,464


Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance


1,348


932


Bank and purchase card, net


2,240


1,805


Other


6,759


3,535


Total noninterest income


48,092


86,988


Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits


56,006


61,481


Occupancy and equipment


5,916


6,413


Data processing


4,593


4,233


Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 


3,004


1,736


Advertising and marketing


1,460


1,364


Communications 


3,825


2,810


Audit and accounting fees


1,304


902


FDIC insurance


1,340


1,014


Intangible amortization


1,525


1,671


Other contractual services


3,137


2,783


Other taxes and assessments


2,668


2,607


Regulatory remediation


7,442



Merger-related


50


11,868


Other


12,506


12,106


Total noninterest expense


104,776


110,988


Income from continuing operations before income tax


35,821


68,364


Income tax expense


8,244


15,740


Net income from continuing operations


27,577


52,624


Discontinued operations:






Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including gain on
disposal of $471 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022)


426


(183)


Income tax expense (benefit)


89


(39)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


337


(144)


Net income


$                         27,914


$                          52,480


Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest


(1)


(3)


Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$                         27,913


$                          52,477


Net income available to common stockholders


$                         27,913


$                          52,477


Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations 


$                             1.47


$                              2.95








Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


(unaudited)
December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021 (1)

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$              77,274


$            130,548

Federal funds sold


1,426


43,903

Securities available for sale, at fair value


354,341


373,532

Restricted equity investments


21,257


8,334

Other equity investments


23,776


14,184

Other investments


24,672


12,681

Loans held for sale


69,534


121,943

Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs


11,967


30,406

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs


2,399,092


1,777,172

Less: allowance for loan losses


(22,939)


(12,121)

Loans held for investment, net


2,376,153


1,765,051

Accrued interest receivable


12,393


9,573

Other real estate owned


195


157

Premises and equipment, net


23,152


26,624

Right-of-use asset


6,903


6,317

Bank owned life insurance


47,245


46,545

Goodwill


26,826


26,826

Other intangible assets


6,583


7,594

Mortgage derivative asset


112


1,876

Mortgage servicing rights, net


28,991


16,469

Mortgage brokerage receivable


176


4,064

Deferred tax asset, net


9,182


150

Other assets


18,887


17,061

Assets of discontinued operations



1,301

Total assets


$         3,141,045


$         2,665,139

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand


$            640,101


$            685,801

Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits


1,318,799


962,092

Savings


151,646


150,376

Time deposits


391,961


499,502

Total deposits


2,502,507


2,297,771

FHLB borrowings


311,700


10,111

FRB borrowings


51


17,901

Subordinated notes, net


39,920


39,986

Lease liability


7,860


7,651

Other liabilities


19,634


14,543

Liabilities of discontinued operations



37

Total liabilities


2,881,672


2,388,000

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 25,000,000 shares
authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
respectively; 18,950,329 and 18,774,082 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


195,960


194,309

Additional paid-in capital


252


252

Retained earnings


108,262


85,982

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(45,101)


(3,632)

 Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity


259,373


276,911

Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations



228

Total stockholders' equity


259,373


277,139

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$         3,141,045


$         2,665,139






(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements.








Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
























As of and for the Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Income Statement Data:


2022


2022


2022


2022


2021

Interest income


$                42,285


$                33,146


$                26,243


$                25,802


$                23,404

Interest expense


8,329


4,469


2,153


2,134


2,526

Net interest income


33,956


28,677


24,090


23,668


20,878

Provision for loan losses


3,992


3,900


7,494


2,500


117

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


29,964


24,777


16,596


21,168


20,761

Noninterest income


5,840


7,968


10,190


24,094


21,942

Noninterest expenses


27,552


29,208


25,326


22,689


25,143

Income before income taxes


8,252


3,537


1,460


22,573


17,560

Income tax expense


1,948


801


342


5,153


4,733

Net income from continuing operations


6,304


2,736


1,118


17,420


12,827

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations





337


(32)

Net income


6,304


2,736


1,118


17,757


12,795

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to
noncontrolling interest





(1)


(2)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$                  6,304


$                  2,736


$                  1,118


$                17,756


$                12,793

Per Common Share Data:











Basic EPS from continuing operations


$                    0.33


$                    0.15


$                    0.06


$                    0.93


$                    0.68

Basic EPS from discontinued operations 





0.02


Basic EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. 


$                    0.33


$                    0.15


$                    0.06


$                    0.95


$                    0.68

Diluted EPS from continuing operations


$                    0.33


$                    0.15


$                    0.06


$                    0.93


$                    0.68

Diluted EPS from discontinued operations 





0.02


Diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. 


$                    0.33


$                    0.15


$                    0.06


$                    0.95


$                    0.68

Dividends declared per common share


$                0.1255


$                0.1255


$                0.1255


$                0.1225


$                      —

Book value per common share 


13.69


13.22


13.95


14.84


14.76

Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP


12.00


11.51


12.21


13.09


13.01

Balance Sheet Data:











Assets


$           3,141,045


$           2,881,451


$           2,799,643


$           2,724,584


$           2,665,139

Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)


2,411,059


2,171,490


2,064,037


1,866,197


1,807,578

Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)


2,399,092


2,158,342


2,048,383


1,843,344


1,777,172

Allowance for loan losses  


22,939


20,534


17,242


12,013


12,121

Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans


7,872


10,373


12,192


13,514


16,203

Loans held for sale


69,534


25,800


32,759


41,004


121,943

Securities available for sale, at fair value


354,341


359,516


381,536


375,484


373,532

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


640,101


787,514


785,743


766,506


685,801

Total deposits


2,502,507


2,409,486


2,335,707


2,354,081


2,297,771

Subordinated notes, net 


39,920


39,937


39,953


39,970


39,986

FHLB and FRB advances


311,751


150,155


135,060


25,319


28,012

Total stockholders' equity


259,373


250,502


261,660


278,482


277,139

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 


18,857


18,849


18,767


18,772


18,774

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


18,863


18,860


18,778


18,789


18,795

Financial Ratios:











Return on average assets (1)


0.83 %


0.38 %


0.17 %


2.68 %


1.90 %

Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP


1.14 %


0.81 %


0.23 %


2.68 %


1.92 %

Return on average equity (1)


9.56 %


4.10 %


1.57 %


25.84 %


18.90 %

Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP


13.01 %


8.86 %


2.14 %


25.92 %


19.10 %

Total loan to deposit ratio


99.1 %


91.2 %


89.8 %


81.0 %


84.1 %

Held for investment loan to deposit ratio


96.3 %


90.1 %


88.4 %


79.3 %


78.7 %

Net interest margin (1)


4.83 %


4.27 %


3.89 %


3.88 %


3.39 %

Cost of deposits (1)


0.85 %


0.50 %


0.26 %


0.27 %


0.29 %

Cost of funds (1)


1.22 %


0.69 %


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.42 %

Efficiency ratio


69.2 %


79.7 %


73.9 %


47.5 %


59.1 %

Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP


62.0 %


68.7 %


72.4 %


47.4 %


58.7 %

Regulatory remediation expenses


2,884


4,025


510


23


Merger-related expenses (MRE)





50


171

Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:











Average stockholders' equity to average assets


8.7 %


9.2 %


10.8 %


10.4 %


10.1 %

Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding
PPP loans


0.96 %


0.95 %


0.84 %


0.65 %


0.68 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.59 %


0.35 %


0.44 %


0.53 %


0.60 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.60 %


0.36 %


0.44 %


0.53 %


0.61 %












Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):






















Tangible Common Equity:











Total stockholders' equity 


$              259,373


$              250,502


$              261,660


$              278,482


$              277,139

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)


(32,027)


(32,369)


(32,632)


(32,716)


(32,942)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$              227,346


$              218,133


$              229,028


$              245,766


$              244,197

Total shares outstanding 


18,950


18,946


18,762


18,771


18,774

Book value per common share 


$                  13.69


$                  13.22


$                  13.95


$                  14.84


$                  14.76

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)


12.00


11.51


12.21


13.09


13.01












Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets











Total assets 


$           3,141,045


$           2,881,451


$           2,799,643


$           2,724,584


$           2,665,139

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)


(32,027)


(32,369)


(32,632)


(32,716)


(32,942)

Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)


$           3,109,018


$           2,849,082


$           2,767,011


$           2,691,868


$           2,632,197

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$              227,346


$              218,133


$              229,028


$              245,766


$              244,197

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)


7.3 %


7.7 %


8.3 %


9.1 %


9.3 %












Operating return on average assets (annualized)











Net income 


$                  6,304


$                  2,736


$                  1,118


$                17,755


$                12,795

Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (3)





40


135

Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)


2,278


3,180


403


18


Operating net income (Non-GAAP)


$                  8,582


$                  5,916


$                  1,521


$                17,813


$                12,930

Average assets


$           3,020,371


$           2,903,447


$           2,646,874


$           2,653,987


$           2,687,204

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)


1.14 %


0.81 %


0.23 %


2.68 %


1.92 %












Operating return on average equity (annualized)











Net income 


$                  6,304


$                  2,736


$                  1,118


$                17,755


$                12,795

Add: MRE, ATB (3)





40


135

Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)


2,278


3,180


403


18


Operating net income (Non-GAAP)


$                  8,582


$                  5,916


$                  1,521


$                17,813


$                12,930

Average stockholders' equity


$              263,826


$              267,057


$              284,913


$              274,887


$              270,730

Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)


13.01 %


8.86 %


2.14 %


25.92 %


19.10 %












Operating efficiency ratio











Total noninterest expense 


$                27,552


$                29,208


$                25,326


$                22,691


$                25,445

Less: MRE





50


171

Less: Regulatory remediation expenses


2,884


4,025


510


23


Noninterest expense, adjusted (Non-GAAP)


$                24,668


$                25,183


$                24,816


$                22,618


$                25,274

Net interest income 


33,956


28,677


24,090


23,668


20,878

Noninterest income


5,840


7,968


10,190


24,094


22,203

Total of net interest income and noninterest income


$                39,796


$                36,645


$                34,280


$                47,762


$                43,081

Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)


62.0 %


68.7 %


72.4 %


47.4 %


58.7 %












(1) Annualized.











(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.











(3) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.






















