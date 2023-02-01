S&P Global Clarifies $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on January 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the Company's common stock.

The prior release erroneously stated the dividend increased 6.4%. The dividend increased 5.9%

The quarterly dividend increase remains unchanged from $0.85 to $0.90 per share. The dividend of $0.90 is payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 24, 2023. The new annualized dividend rate remains unchanged at $3.60 per share.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

